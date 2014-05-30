High School Heavily Photoshops Female Students' Yearbook Pictures To Make Them Look More Modest

A few female students at Wasatch High School in Utah are upset about their yearbook photos.

No, they didn’t have their eyes closed and their smiles looked great. Instead, they found that their class pictures had been Photoshopped in order to make them look more modest.

Cosmopolitan reports that “the photos show that sleeves were added to girls’ outfits and low-cut tops were made more conservative with retouching. The school didn’t even consistently edit the pictures; two students wore identical outfits and one got edited sleeves, while the other didn’t.”

Administrators maintain that the students had been fairly warned that photos in which students did not adhere to the school dress could could be “subject for editing.”

The superintendent of the district, Terry E. Shoemaker tells Fox,

We only apologise in the sense that we want to be more consistent with what we’re trying to do in that sense we can help kids better prepare for their future by knowing how to dress appropriately for things.

Here are a few photos that had been Photoshopped:

