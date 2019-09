Everyone’s heard of airbrushing, but this video shows just how creative (crazy) a model’s photoshopper can get.

Longer legs? Done. Thinner neck? Done. Curvy calves? You betcha.

Check it out:

Here’s the video the gifs came from on Break.com:

– Watch More Funny

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.