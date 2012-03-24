See Cate Blanchett's Photoshop-Free Magazine Cover

We’ve seen Cate Blanchett fully made up in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and “The Lord of the Rings” series; however, next month she tones down the bright lipsticks and makeup.



The 42-year-old star graces the March/April issue of The Economist’s Intelligent Life un-photoshopped, and she looks stunning.

Intelligent Life‘s editor Tim de Lisle explained the reasoning behind the photoshop-free cover on his editor’s blog:

“When other magazines photograph actresses, they routinely end up running heavily Photoshopped images, with every last wrinkle expunged. Their skin is rendered so improbably smooth that, with the biggest stars, you wonder why the photographer didn’t just do a shoot with their waxwork. …

Cate Blanchett, by contrast, appears on our cover in her working clothes, with the odd line on her face and faint bags under her eyes. She looks like what she is — a woman of 42, spending her days in an office, her evenings on stage and the rest of her time looking after three young children.”

Photo: Intelligent Life

Except for the “odd line” bit, we couldn’t agree more. She looks great! What do you think of Intelligent Life’s decision to star Blanchett unphotoshopped on their cover?

Also, see this photoshop of Demi Moore that makes her look unrecognizable>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.