This Creepy Instagram Account Will Steal Your Selfies And Give You A Photoshop Makeover

Instagram Carrie Nelson wasn’t a fan of her Photoshop Fantasy Makeover

Sometimes it’s fun to spruce up your selfie before posting it (we once tried Facetune to

essentially airbrush some of our co-workers).

What’s not-so-fun, however, is finding that your personal photo has been given a complete makeover by someone else — who then reposts it without your permission.

That’s what happened to Carrie Nelson, who wrote on The Frisky about her experience with an Instagram account called Photoshop Fantasy.

On Sunday, Nelson posted a selfie on Instagram and an account called Photoshop Fantasy followed her shortly afterwards. When she checked out the account, she realised that it had taken her photo, edited it heavily, and then reposted to it’s own account as a “Before and After.”

The account’s owner had erased her freckles, trimmed down her eyebrows, added makeup to her lips and eyes, and given her a slight Mona Lisa smile.

“I was angry that I was made to look like something other than myself, and I was angry that my photo was stolen and appropriated without permission,” Nelson writes.

The account has posted 10 other makeovers, though it’s unclear how many of the pictures were used without permission (you can submit your picture for use by tagging it #PsFantasy and one user thanked the account in the picture’s comment section).

Here are some of the other “improved” selfies:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.