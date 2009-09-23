Photoshop Contest: Build A Better Yahoo Ad

Yahoo (YHOO) just took the wraps off a $100 million ad campaign. We think Yahoo can do better. We also think you can do better.



So, we’re launching this contest. Build a better Yahoo ad campaign. Send us one or two images you’ve made that would make people want to go to Yahoo’s sites. Something better than stock pictures of people jumping in front of bright colourful backgrounds.

The deadline for entering is Thursday night. If we get some good images we’ll run them on Friday. Email them to [email protected] with the subject Yahoo Ads. (Here’s the Yahoo! logo.)

Here’s our first stab at making a better ad. There’s almost no way you can’t do better than this.

