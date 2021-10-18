Most people probably associate using Zoom with working from home. for Zoom booths in an office. Room

But one New York-based company is banking on the continued use of the video conferencing platform even after we all return to an office, hybrid or not: Room.

Room specializes in creating prefabricated work pods – such as phone booths and meeting rooms – for office spaces.

And now, with the help of Zoom and HP, the company is expanding its product lineup to include an enclosed booth built just for Zoom calls.

A booth designed specifically for Zoom meetings may seem unusually specific.

But according to Morten Meisner-Jensen, the co-founder of Room, customers have been requesting an office space designed specifically for video meetings, Morten Meisner-Jensen told Katie Deighton for the Wall Street Journal.

"When it comes to discussing the post-pandemic office, the one thing that has universal agreement is that video conferencing is here to stay," Brian Chen, Room's co-founder and CEO, said in a press release.

The Room for Zoom combines Room's existing "Focus Room" booth with a webcam and a 27-inch (69cm) HP PC touchscreen pre-downloaded with Zoom Rooms.

The company's soundproofed booth has also been upgraded with two dimmable LED light strips for brighter video calls.

The Room for Zoom will also come with a height-adjustable desk, power sources, a skylight, and air ventilation and fan system …

… as well as little knickknacks that make the space feel more productive, such as a whiteboard and storage for personal belongings.

Plus, setting up the Room for Zoom is fast and easy, according to the company.

The booth comes flat packed and can be built within a few hours. And because it's modular, the Room for Zoom can be moved around to different parts of the office.