Zoom and HP are working with a prefab workspace maker to create a $17,000 office pod for video calls – see inside the Room for Zoom

Brittany Chang
Renderings of black Room for Zoom booths in an empty office
  • New York-based prefab office pod maker Room is working with Zoom and HP to create the Room for Zoom.
  • Room for Zoom is a soundproof office pod designed for video conferencing.
  • The modular almost $US17,000 ($AU22,919) workspace can be assembled within a few hours.
Most people probably associate using Zoom with working from home.
Renderings of black Room for Zoom booths in an empty office
But one New York-based company is banking on the continued use of the video conferencing platform even after we all return to an office, hybrid or not: Room.
A rendering of a Room for Zoom booth with a black frame and a chair, desk, whiteboard, desktop
Room specializes in creating prefabricated work pods – such as phone booths and meeting rooms – for office spaces.
Renderings of white Room for Zoom booths in an empty office
And now, with the help of Zoom and HP, the company is expanding its product lineup to include an enclosed booth built just for Zoom calls.
Renderings of black Room for Zoom booths in an empty office
A booth designed specifically for Zoom meetings may seem unusually specific.
A rendering of a Room for Zoom booth with a white frame and a chair, desk, whiteboard, desktop
But according to Morten Meisner-Jensen, the co-founder of Room, customers have been requesting an office space designed specifically for video meetings, Morten Meisner-Jensen told Katie Deighton for the Wall Street Journal.
A rendering of a Room for Zoom booth with a white frame and a chair, desk, whiteboard, desktop
“When it comes to discussing the post-pandemic office, the one thing that has universal agreement is that video conferencing is here to stay,” Brian Chen, Room’s co-founder and CEO, said in a press release.
A rendering of a Room for Zoom booth with a black frame and a chair, desk, whiteboard, desktop
The Room for Zoom combines Room’s existing “Focus Room” booth with a webcam and a 27-inch (69cm) HP PC touchscreen pre-downloaded with Zoom Rooms.
A rendering of the inside of a Room for Zoom booth with a desktop
The company’s soundproofed booth has also been upgraded with two dimmable LED light strips for brighter video calls.
A rendering of a Room for Zoom booth with a black frame and a chair, desk, whiteboard, desktop
The Room for Zoom will also come with a height-adjustable desk, power sources, a skylight, and air ventilation and fan system …
A rendering of a Room for Zoom booth with a white frame and a chair, desk, whiteboard, desktop
… as well as little knickknacks that make the space feel more productive, such as a whiteboard and storage for personal belongings.
A rendering of a Room for Zoom booth with a white frame with a chair, desk, desktop
Plus, setting up the Room for Zoom is fast and easy, according to the company.
Renderings of black Room for Zoom booths in an empty office
The booth comes flat packed and can be built within a few hours. And because it’s modular, the Room for Zoom can be moved around to different parts of the office.
A rendering of a Room for Zoom booth with a black frame
A unit starts at $US16,995 ($AU22,912), which is more expensive than the almost $US15,000 ($AU20,223) Focus Room.
Renderings of black Room for Zoom booths in an empty office
