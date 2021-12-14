Zendaya wore a spiderweb dress with thigh-high slit and matching mask at the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premiere

Zendaya attends the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premiere. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Zendaya wore a custom Valentino dress with a sparkly spiderweb print.

She accessorized with a matching black mask.

The actress wore the ensemble to the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” premiere in LA.

Zendaya dressed in theme on Monday night at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with a gown adorned with a sparkly spiderweb print.

The actor, who plays MJ in the Marvel franchise, walked the red carpet in a custom Valentino dress that had a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She paired the gown with a matching black netted mask.

The ensemble was designed by Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli and styled by Law Roach, a spokesperson for the brand wrote on Instagram.

A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)

The dress appears to be inspired by John Galliano’s spring 1997 dress that was featured in a superhero-themed exhibition at the Met, according to one Twitter user.

Representatives for Galliano did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Zendaya rounded out the outfit with a pair of Christian Louboutin heels and Bulgari drop earrings, Roach wrote on his Instagram stories.

She posed for photos with her co-star and boyfriend, Tom Holland, who wore a custom Prada suit, Roach added.

Zendaya and Tom Holland attend the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premiere. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

It isn’t the first time Zendaya has used the “Spider-Man” universe as inspiration for her sartorial choices.

She wore an Alexander McQueen blazer that was embroidered with crystals with a pair of black, thigh-high boots to a photocall earlier in December. As Insider’s Samantha Grindell previously reported, the star appeared to channel Venom, one of the most famous villains from the “Spider-Man” universe.

Representatives for Law Roach, Valentino, Christian Louboutin, and Bulgari did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.