PHOTOS: Your first look at the Commonwealth Bank's new Redfern campus

The Commonwealth Bank has plans to create its biggest single workplace in the Australian Technology Park in Redfern in 2020.

The development was announced by the bank yesterday following news that the Mirvac Group had bought the site.

10,000 staff members will be relocated to the new building in the inner city suburb, close three existing workplaces in Parramatta, Homebush’s Olympic Park and Lidcombe to do so. Until then the bank will lease the new site to 2035.

“This is a major milestone for the Commonwealth Bank,” said CBA CFO David Craig.

“Not only will our new campus feature the very latest in innovative workplace design and technology, it will also house 10,000 of our people – the largest number of employees we’ve ever been able to accommodate in a single site.

“Our ongoing goal is to have highly motivated people who put the customer at the centre of everything we do, as we make the organisation more productive and continue to drive innovation.

“Moving to the transformed Australian Technology Park will put 10,000 of our people in the heart of a growing technology hub, providing us with a significant opportunity to partner and collaborate with universities, start-ups and other innovative companies.

“In addition, the proximity of Australian Technology Park to our existing Sydney CBD offices will allow for better integration with these locations and enhance collaboration by bringing our people closer together,” said Craig.

Commonwealth Bank will also partner with Mirvac and Centuria to establish a Tech Incubation Fund to further enable and encourage the use of the Australian Technology Park precinct as a technology and innovation hub.

The CBA will lease 93,000 square metres of office space across two state-of-the-art buildings with interiors that will complement the CBA's existing hub at Darling Park in Sydney. The ATP precinct will feature world-class amenities including sporting facilities, open spaces, specialty retail, child care and a gymnasium plus quality cafés, bars and restaurants. The CBA's lease is on a 15 year term and reflects the banks 'continued commitment to investing in leading workplaces for our people and ensuring we have world-class solutions to support future workplace needs,' according to Craig. The future of the site was in question for years, and this proposal, led by developer Mirvac, won over a bid led by Atlassian for a technology hub.

