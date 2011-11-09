A Stunning Photo Tour Of Yosemite National Park And Pacheco Pass

Photo: Mamta Badkar

Tremendous lobbying by Scottish-born American naturalist John Muir and American writer Robert Johnson turned Yosemite into a national park 121 years ago.Now, about 4 million visitors make a trip to Yosemite every year.



The park is known for its waterfalls, sequoia trees and massive granite rock formations.

Muir said of Yosemite, “and from the eastern boundary of this vast golden flower-bed rose the mighty Sierra, miles in height, and so gloriously coloured and so radiant, it seemed not clothed with light, but wholly composed of it, like the wall of some celestial city.”

The drive to Yosemite is just as beautiful. Said Muir of the mountain pass that leads to the park, “the Pacheco Pass was scarcely less enchanting than the valley.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.