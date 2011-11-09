A Stunning Photo Tour Of Yosemite National Park And Pacheco Pass

Photo: Mamta Badkar
Tremendous lobbying by Scottish-born American naturalist John Muir and American writer Robert Johnson turned Yosemite into a national park 121 years ago.Now, about 4 million visitors make a trip to Yosemite every year.
The park is known for its waterfalls, sequoia trees and massive granite rock formations.
Muir said of Yosemite, “and from the eastern boundary of this vast golden flower-bed rose the mighty Sierra, miles in height, and so gloriously coloured and so radiant, it seemed not clothed with light, but wholly composed of it, like the wall of some celestial city.”
The drive to Yosemite is just as beautiful. Said Muir of the mountain pass that leads to the park, “the Pacheco Pass was scarcely less enchanting than the valley.”
Pacheco Pass is no longer like it was when John Muir saw it in the early 1900s, but is still beautiful
Children play in the meadow as their parents unload their cars. 8,000 cars are believed to pass through Yosemite valley every day
Yosemite Falls is the highest waterfall in North America. The Ahwahneechee people of Yosemite Valley believed the pool at the bottom was haunted
A tree dubbed the Bachelor and the Three Graces at Yosemite's Mariposa grove, made of giant sequoias. Only the Bachelor is pictured
This fallen giant was one of the tallest trees in the Mariposa Grove until it keeled over in 1873. Sequoias have fire-resistant bark
