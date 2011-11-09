A Stunning Photo Tour Of Yosemite National Park And Pacheco Pass

Mamta Badkar
yosemite

Photo: Mamta Badkar

Tremendous lobbying by Scottish-born American naturalist John Muir and American writer Robert Johnson turned Yosemite into a national park 121 years ago.Now, about 4 million visitors make a trip to Yosemite every year.

The park is known for its waterfalls, sequoia trees and massive granite rock formations.

Muir said of Yosemite, “and from the eastern boundary of this vast golden flower-bed rose the mighty Sierra, miles in height, and so gloriously coloured and so radiant, it seemed not clothed with light, but wholly composed of it, like the wall of some celestial city.” 

The drive to Yosemite is just as beautiful. Said Muir of the mountain pass that leads to the park, “the Pacheco Pass was scarcely less enchanting than the valley.”

Driving to Yosemite National Park through the Californian countryside

Pacheco Pass is no longer like it was when John Muir saw it in the early 1900s, but is still beautiful

Once inside Yosemite National Park it's nippy, even in May

Children play in the meadow as their parents unload their cars. 8,000 cars are believed to pass through Yosemite valley every day

The park is said to have 4 million visitors every year

Part of the Sierra Nevada, Yosemite was declared a world heritage site in 1984

Yosemite is known for its granite cliffs and cascading waterfalls

Yosemite Falls is the highest waterfall in North America. The Ahwahneechee people of Yosemite Valley believed the pool at the bottom was haunted

The Mist Trail leading to Vernal Falls

14 people have died in park accidents this year

A tree dubbed the Bachelor and the Three Graces at Yosemite's Mariposa grove, made of giant sequoias. Only the Bachelor is pictured

This fallen giant was one of the tallest trees in the Mariposa Grove until it keeled over in 1873. Sequoias have fire-resistant bark

And then out of nowhere a wintry mix

On Pacheco Pass driving out of Yosemite it was sunny again

Not exotic enough for you?

PHOTOS: A Walking Tour Of Petra, The Ancient Rock City Of Jordan >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.