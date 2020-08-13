US Navy amphibious assault ship sails into Hawaii with flight deck loaded up with World War II warbirds

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Rodriguez Santiag USS Essex carrying vintage World War II warplanes into Hawaii.

The US Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex sailed into Pearl Harbour this week carrying 14 vintage World War II aircraft.

The collection of privately owned aircraft included a P-51 Mustang fighter, B-25 Mitchell bomber, and Texan trainer, among other planes.

The aircraft are expected to participate in three aerial parades celebrating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, which officially ended with Japan’s formal surrender aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on September 2, 1945.

Fourteen vintage World War II planes were loaded onto the US Navy amphibious assault ship at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego in late July.

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley Richardson Workers prepare to onload a P-51 Mustang, a US fighter-bomber aircraft.

The vintage military aircraft, known as “warbirds,” are expected to take part in a ceremony celebrating the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII.

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley Richardson A Catalina flying boat is loaded onto the ship.

This week, the Essex, a Wasp-class vessel, sailed into Pearl Harbour, a Hawaii military base that suffered a surprise Japanese attack on December 7, 1941, finally pulling America into the war.

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Rodriguez Santiago The USS Essex sailing into Hawaii carrying vintage military aircraft.

The US and its allies declared victory over Imperial Japan on August 14, 1945; however, the formal surrender did not come until September 2.

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica O. Blackwell A B-25 Mitchell bomber, the type of bomber used in the April 1942 Doolittle Raid, being unloaded in Hawaii.

In addition to the aircraft pictured here, the collection of warbirds delivered to Hawaii includes an FM-2 Wildcat fighter, a Boeing-Stearman PT-17 biplane, and an F8F Bearcat fighter.

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica O. Blackwell B-25 Mitchell bomber.

The planes will participate in three aerial parades on August 29, August 30, and September 2.

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica O. Blackwell A North American T-6 Texan training aircraft.

Veterans who watched Japan surrender aboard the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay in 1945 are expected to attend the commemoration event, the theme of which is “Salute Their Service, Honour Their Hope.”

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica O. Blackwell North American T-6 Texans.

