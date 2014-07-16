Libya's Most Important International Airport Ransacked By Militants

Libya’s major airport is in ruins.

Air connections between the capital of Tripoli and the outside world are in jeopardy after clashes between secular and Islamist militants at the Tripoli airport led to 90% of the planes parked there being destroyed yesterday, according to Al-Jazeera.

Dozens of rockets were fired throughout the airport Monday, killing a security guard and injuring six others, per the Guardian. A security official told the Guardian the control tower was hit along with a plane that belonged to Buraq Airlines, a private Libyan carrier.

It’s another sign of Libya’s disintegration in the years after the overthrow of dictator Muammar Gadaffi in 2011. Since then, militias have routinely battled for major cities, and the prime minister was even briefly kidnapped last year.

Pictures from the airport flooded social media Monday, and the scene looked like something out of a Call of Duty game.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.