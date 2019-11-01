Airline passengers shared photos of the worst in-flight meals they have ever had, and they will inspire you to pack your own food

Which? Would you prefer congealed white pudding or greasy slop today?

Airline passengers have shared images of the worst in-flight meals they have ever had.

Sent to consumer group Which? by its global database of members over the summer, the pictures show delights such as shrivelled mushrooms and congealed “slop.”

Even flying business class doesn’t mean you’re safe.

When it comes to what you’re going to find when you peel back the foil of an airline meal, very few people have high expectations.

In-flight meals, especially when flying economy, are notoriously unappetizing.

However, some are particularly bad, as new photos shared by consumer group Which? demonstrate.

Over the summer, Which? asked its global members to send in photos of the worst in-flight meals they have ever had, and they’re pretty horrendous.

Scroll down to see the worst offenders.

Ryanair: Irish breakfast

Passenger Billy Shearer described this meal – a soggy potato waffle, sausage, congealed white pudding, and shrivelled mushrooms – as a “monstrosity,” far from Ryanair’s claim that its breakfasts are “the perfect option to fill up and start your day with.”

British Airways: Cod with spinach and pulses

When Yannis Psomadakis requested a low-lactose meal on a BA flight, he was expecting something more appetizing than this fish and mush, AKA cod with spinach and pulses.

“The taste of dry cod and steamed spinach was not much to write home about. I had to pick the peppers and wrap the spinach at every bite to make it ‘swallowable,'” he told Which?

SpiceJet: Omelette, sausages, and hash brown

This incredibly sad-looking breakfast “tasted as good as it looked,” passenger Nick Avery told Which?

At least he was given a decent-sized bottle of water to wash it all down.

British Airways: Full English breakfast

Bad breakfasts seem to be ubiquitous, with even British Airways’ full English leaving a lot to be desired, according to one passenger.

Norwegian Airlines: Chicken and mash

This unidentifiable mush is, apparently, chicken and mash. The passenger who had the greasy meal inflicted upon her described it as “slop.”

British Airways business class: Chicken biryani

Even flying business doesn’t mean you’re safe from tragic food – take this chicken Biryani, for example, which David Ball was served on a flight from London to Mauritius.

“What you see in the picture is a chunk of dry chicken, a piece of dead, burnt cauliflower, a spoonful of gunk and overcooked rice. Awful,” he told Which?

British Airways premium economy: Omelette

Just because it’s served on chinaware, doesn’t mean it will be good, as this premium economy meal shows.

On Ball’s return journey he flew in BA’s World Traveller Plus class, but was dismayed to be served a “so-called omelette.”

“It tasted exactly as it appears in the photo – disgusting,” he said.

British Airways premium economy: Beef with roasted vegetables and mashed potato

The passenger who received this beef, mash, and veggies dish was not impressed, describing it as “overcooked and burnt on the edges.”

British Airways premium economy: Rice with vegetables

This coeliac BA passenger was disappointed by their gluten-free meal which appears to be 85% rice.

Wendy told Which?: “There was no meat, cheese, eggs or fish or protein. The label that came with it was for vegetarian/vegan. A dish ‘one for all’, it seemed to me covering all options. I’d paid to upgrade so expected far better than this by BA.”

She described it as “disgusting. Inedible. Tasteless, mushy without flavour,” and so was forced to eat a bag of crisps that she’d brought herself.

Uzbekistan Airways: Chicken and aubergine pasta

This tragic-looking meal of plain penne, some sort of tomato chicken and a couple of pieces of aubergine left David Cann thoroughly disappointed.

He said: “It was billed as chicken with aubergine and pasta, which sounded promising. It tasted like an assortment of cardboard packaging which was a great disappointment.”

Qantas Airways: Shepherd’s pie

Served in a cardboard box, what resembles unidentifiable brown meat, a swipe of mash, and overcooked peas and green beans was in fact meant to be shepherd’s pie.

Bob Kirwin said that despite appearances, it “actually did not taste that bad, but then after 21 hours in the air not too sure tastebuds working fully.”

