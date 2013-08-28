21 Photos That Will Make You Grateful For Your Commute

Alex Davies
Downtown sao paulo subway crowd commuteREUTERS/Nacho DoceSao Paulo commuters wait to board a subway train.

For most people, the daily commute to and from work is no fun.

But if you think you have it rough, these photos will make you feel a lot better.

Around the world, insane traffic, behemoth crowds, crippling strikes, and rough weather make other people’s commutes simply hellish.

Take a look, and think about this the next time you’re frustrated when your train is a few minutes late.

Sao Paulo, Brazil is home to some of the world's biggest traffic jams, and its subway stations are a bit overcrowded.

Just getting the door of a train closed can prove tricky.

The city's buses aren't much better.

Some commuters in Dhaka, Bangladesh travel by water.

Other Dhaka residents use the roof of the train as well as its interior.

Some seem to enjoy the ride.

In Jakarta, Indonesia, the front of the train is fair game, too.

Being a pedestrian in Tokyo means having a lot of company.

Riding with this many people on a motorcycle doesn't look like much fun.

At peak times, New York City's Grand Central Terminal gets pretty crazy.

But it pales in comparison to what trains look like in Indonesia's West Java province, where just 300 cars serve 500,000 commuters each day.

It's hard to imagine being stuck in this Mumbai commuter train.

Train travel got less pleasant in Kenya during a January 2010 strike by minibus drivers.

In Islamabad, Pakistani men deal with a different kind of problem on the road.

After Hurricane Sandy hit New York, getting into the Holland Tunnel got more difficult.

But it wasn't as rough as the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge during a July public transit workers' strike.

Heavy rain didn't deter these men in Karachi, Pakistan, from riding on the outside of a bus.

A winter snowstorm brought afternoon traffic to a standstill in Calgary.

Commuters were stranded after a 2009 typhoon washed out a chunk of a Philippines highway north of Manila.

A nationwide strike by French transport workers in 2007 made getting into a Paris subway train a lot trickier.

Commuter trains into and out of the city weren't any more pleasant.

Looking for a classier way to get around?

