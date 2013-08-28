21 Photos That Will Make You Grateful For Your Commute

REUTERS/Nacho DoceSao Paulo commuters wait to board a subway train.
For most people, the daily commute to and from work is no fun.
But if you think you have it rough, these photos will make you feel a lot better.
Around the world, insane traffic, behemoth crowds, crippling strikes, and rough weather make other people’s commutes simply hellish.
Take a look, and think about this the next time you’re frustrated when your train is a few minutes late.
Sao Paulo, Brazil is home to some of the world's biggest traffic jams, and its subway stations are a bit overcrowded.
But it pales in comparison to what trains look like in Indonesia's West Java province, where just 300 cars serve 500,000 commuters each day.
But it wasn't as rough as the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge during a July public transit workers' strike.
Commuters were stranded after a 2009 typhoon washed out a chunk of a Philippines highway north of Manila.
A nationwide strike by French transport workers in 2007 made getting into a Paris subway train a lot trickier.
