30 Photos That Will Make You Grateful For Your Commute

APA commute in La Paz, Bolivia, is done by cable car.
The average American spends 38 hours a year stuck in traffic.
It gets worse in the world’s megacities: Commuters in Mexico City, Moscow, and Beijing can get stuck in traffic for hours at time. Here are a few gripping images of those journeys.
Alex Davies contributed to an earlier version of this article.
Thousands of people commute to work in Bangladesh by boat. Here, residents of Dhaka take out their umbrellas.
The security checks during rush hour in Beijing make for insanely long lines. The checks have been tightened due to an attack in China's Xinjiang region, where dozens were killed in May 2014.
Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo is one of the world's busiest pedestrian intersections. Traffic lights go red all at once, so up to 2,500 people try to cross at the same time.
But it pales in comparison to what trains look like in Indonesia's West Java province, where just 300 cars serve 500,000 commuters each day.
Commuters were stranded after a 2009 typhoon washed out a chunk of a Philippines highway north of Manila.
At 21 million people, Lagos has become Africa's largest city. It was only 1.4 million in 1970, so as you might imagine, traffic is rough.
The congestion in Cairo, Egypt, gets so deadlocked that you can't tell where the traffic ends and the market begins.
A May 2014 bus driver strike in Sao Paulo, Brazil, made the morning commute even more congested than usual -- here are the human-laden escalators in one subway station.
Sao Paulo is home to some of the world's biggest traffic jams, and its subway stations are a bit overcrowded.
The morning commute in Chicago can grow seriously frigid in the heart of winter, as shown in this January photo.
On April Fools Day in 2014, the trip to work for Google employees was interrupted by protestors who claimed that an influx of tech workers were driving up San Francisco housing prices.
Los Angeles motorists suffer from the worst traffic in the US, logging 90 hours a year behind the wheel.
Mexico City has 20 million people and about four million cars -- enough to make six-hour commutes common.
In the Netherlands, about 25% of all commutes are made by bicycle. This means that bike parking in Amsterdam gets pretty creative.
Many Londoners trek across the London Bridge as part of their commute, especially if they work in the financial sector headquartered in the City of London.
