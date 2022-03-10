The world’s first Airbus A319neo just took its maiden flight, but the jet has already been losing out to the planemaker’s more popular A220

Airbus’ best-selling A320 narrowbody entered the market in 1984 to compete with Boeing’s popular 737 jets that were dominating the industry. First A320. Associated Press The amazing story of how the Airbus A320 became the Boeing 737’s greatest rival

The plane gained popularity quickly, becoming a workhorse for airlines worldwide. The success prompted Airbus to manufacture additional variants, including the stretched A321 and the shorter A319 and A318 models.

Over the decades, the industry has worked towards creating more fuel-efficient aircraft to lower costs for airlines and reduce CO2 emissions.

While some manufacturers made complex changes to their narrowbodies to meet demand, like Boeing's 737 MAX, Airbus' solution was to fit its current models with an upgraded engine.

The program is known as NEO, or "new engine option," and helped the planemaker maintain its narrowbodies as the world's "most advanced and fuel-efficient single-aisle aircraft family."

Airbus has three NEO versions in its fleet, including the A319neo, the A320neo, and the A321neo. These aircraft are successors to the company's original A320 family variants, now known as "CEO," or current engine option.

The two engine choices available to customers include Pratt & Whitney's PurePower PW1100G-JM geared turbofan…

Two of the upgraded planes have done well in the market, with the A320neo and A321neo racking up 3,752 and 4,037 orders as of December 2021, respectively.

However, the A319neo, which is the smallest model, has significantly underperformed, despite the original A319 being a big success with 1,488 orders as of November 2021.

The A319neo took its maiden flight in 2017 and was ready to enter service in the first half of 2019. However, the plane has only accrued 70 orders to date.

This is due to the rise in popularity of the planemaker's A220-300 plane, which first entered commercial service in 2016.

…and AirBaltic.

The A319neo's similarity to the A220 is its biggest downfall. Specifically, both jets cater to regional and short-haul markets and have comparable designs.

In terms of capacity, both can carry up to 160 passengers in a multi-class configuration.

As far as range, the A319neo can fly up to 6,850 kilometers (4,256 miles), while the A220 is close behind with a maximum range of 6,297 kilometers (3,912 miles).

Despite the similarities, the A220 has pulled ahead of the A319neo with its comfortable cabin, impressive efficiency and capacity, and overall lower operating costs.

However, there are still going to be rare glimpses of A319neos flying the skies.

On Tuesday, the world's first A319neo flew its maiden passenger flight with China Southern Airlines from Guangzhou to Chengdu.

China Southern received both of its A319neos in a double delivery in February, making it the first operator of the jet.

According to FATIII Aviation, a Chinese content creator who was on the first flight, the airline's plane features a three-cabin layout with 136 seats, including first class, premium economy, and regular economy.

Only two other carriers have ordered the passenger jet, including Spirit Airlines…

…and Air Côte d'Ivoire, the flag carrier of Ivory Coast, a country in West Africa.

The A319neo may have just entered commercial service, but it has also proven useful for Airbus' sustainability programs.

In October 2021, a CFM LEAP-1A-powered A319neo took off over Toulouse, France, using 100% sustainable aviation fuel. The flight was "the first in-flight study of a single-aisle aircraft running on unblended SAF."

The project will help Airbus collect data on how 100% SAF performs on the ground and in-flight. For the specific test flight, only one engine was run with full SAF, though the planemaker expects to fly the jet with both engines using 100% biofuel in 2022.