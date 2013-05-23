Meet The High Society Ladies Of Fifth Avenue [PICTURES]

In his portrait series “Women on Fifth Avenue,” photographer Leland Bobbé turns his zoom lens on the society ladies of Manhattan’s poshest shopping street.



Dyed, painted, and surgically enhanced, the women he captured in his photos are at once glamorous and tragic.

Bobbé shared some highlights from the collection with Business Insider, and told us about how he came up with the idea and how the public has reacted. You can see more of his work at his website and on Facebook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.