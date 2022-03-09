Photos: Volunteers help carry an injured pregnant woman out of a shelled maternity hospital after Russian bombing in Ukraine

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Photos show an injured pregnant woman being carried out of a shelled maternity hospital in Mariupol.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the airstrike an “atrocity” while calling on countries to “close the sky right now.”

At least 17 people were injured in Wednesday’s attack. No deaths have been confirmed.

A maternity hospital in Mariupol was bombed in a Russian airstrike Wednesday, leaving at least 17 people injured.

The attack blew off the front of one building and broke windows as the vibrations from the strike were felt more than a mile away, the Associated Press reported.

“Today Russia committed a huge crime,” said Volodymir Nikulin, a top regional police official, according to the AP. “It is a war crime without any justification.”

Injured pregnant women were helped out of the collapsing hospital by emergency responders. An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the damaged hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 9, 2022. AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka The Mariupol city council said the attack caused “colossal damage.” Videos show burned buildings and wrecked cars, as well as a massive crater outside the hospital, the BBC reported. A crater caused by Russian bombing outside the maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. Associated Press Source: BBC Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter that “people, children are under the wreckage” and called the attack an “atrocity.” A volunteer works inside of the maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka —Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 9, 2022 No deaths have been confirmed following the attack. A woman walks outside the hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka