Photos: Volunteers help carry an injured pregnant woman out of a shelled maternity hospital after Russian bombing in Ukraine

- Photos show an injured pregnant woman being carried out of a shelled maternity hospital in Mariupol.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the airstrike an “atrocity” while calling on countries to “close the sky right now.”
- At least 17 people were injured in Wednesday’s attack. No deaths have been confirmed.
A maternity hospital in Mariupol was bombed in a Russian airstrike Wednesday, leaving at least 17 people injured.
The attack blew off the front of one building and broke windows as the vibrations from the strike were felt more than a mile away, the Associated Press reported.
“Today Russia committed a huge crime,” said Volodymir Nikulin, a top regional police official, according to the AP. “It is a war crime without any justification.”
Injured pregnant women were helped out of the collapsing hospital by emergency responders.
The Mariupol city council said the attack caused “colossal damage.” Videos show burned buildings and wrecked cars, as well as a massive crater outside the hospital, the BBC reported.
Source: BBC
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter that “people, children are under the wreckage” and called the attack an “atrocity.”
—Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 9, 2022
No deaths have been confirmed following the attack.
