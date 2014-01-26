Awesome Old-Timey Photos Show How Much The Winter Olympics Have Changed In 70 Years

The 2014 Winter Olympics are quickly approaching and we will once again see the the best winter athletes competing with advanced equipment and gear.

Looking back at some of the earliest Winter Olympics shows us just how far these events and sports have come.

What was once the pinnacle of snow and ice sports now looks like something we would see kids doing in the backyard or on hills and ponds.

On the next few pages we’ll take a nostalgic look back at photos from the Winter Olympics of the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.