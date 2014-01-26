Awesome Old-Timey Photos Show How Much The Winter Olympics Have Changed In 70 Years

Cork Gaines
The bobsled at the 1936 Olympics in Germany looked like something kids use todayAP

The 2014 Winter Olympics are quickly approaching and we will once again see the the best winter athletes competing with advanced equipment and gear.

Looking back at some of the earliest Winter Olympics shows us just how far these events and sports have come.

What was once the pinnacle of snow and ice sports now looks like something we would see kids doing in the backyard or on hills and ponds.

On the next few pages we’ll take a nostalgic look back at photos from the Winter Olympics of the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s.

Opening Ceremony at the 1924 Olympics in France was just a march down the town street.

During the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, the opening ceremony was a bit more extravagant.

The bobsled at the 1936 Olympics in Germany looked like something kids use today.

Here is a bobsled used recently by Jazmine Fenlator and Lolo Jones for Team USA.

Those bobsleds occasionally flew off the track.

In the early years, all the events were held outside, including the figure skating.

Nowadays, the figure skating is inside and the outfits are more flamboyant.

The speed skating was also held outside.

Here is what speed skating looked like at the Vancouver Olympics.

Even the hockey was held outside.

Which made for some amazing background scenery.

Here is the skeleton track at the 1948 Olympiad in Switzerland.

Here is a skeleton track in Sochi.

Sonja Henie was just 11 years old when she competed in 1924.

The American team's outerwear was much simpler in 1932.

Here is the outfit Team USA will wear at this year's Olympics.

At the 1932 Olympics in Lake Placid, New York, two of the speed skating medalists were still wearing their skates.

The Olympic flame in 1948 was just a big bowl connected to a gas pipe.

The flame has evolved greatly as seen at the Vancouver Olympics.

Now check out some cool photos from the NFL playoffs.

17 Awesome Photos From The NFL's Conference Championship Games >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sportspage-us