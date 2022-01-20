Search

Winnebago designed an electric camper built on a Ford Transit van with a 125-mile range — see inside the e-RV

Brittany Chang
Winnebago Industries' e-RV with blueish purple lights on the underbelly.
  • Famed RV maker Winnebago has unveiled an electric Ford Transit camper van with a 125-mile (201km) range.
  • The tiny home on wheels has a bathroom, kitchen, and bed.
  • Winnebago, Thor, and Mercedes-Benz have all recently announced electric RV concepts.
Calling all road travel enthusiasts with crippling fear for the state of our environment.
Winnebago Industries' e-RV being driven on the road.
Famed RV maker Winnebago has announced the e-RV, an electric camper van concept based on a Ford Transit chassis complete with a kitchen, bathroom, and bed.
A rendering of Winnebago Industries' e-RV interior with a bed, large windows, neon lights running through the ceiling.
A rendering of ‘ e-RV interior. Winnebago Industries
The tiny electric home on wheels was unveiled Tuesday at the Florida RV Supershow.
Winnebago Industries' e-RV with blueish purple lights on the underbelly.
For now, Winnebago’s electrified RV is just a concept vehicle. But the model on display at the RV trade show is a “fully viable and functioning” camper van, the company told Insider in an email.
A rendering of Winnebago Industries' e-RV interior with a dining table, kitchen, and large window showing views of nature.
Mercedes-Benz, Thor Industries, and now Winnebago have all announced electrified RV concepts since the start of 2022, signaling a potential boom in an industry that had yet to see any serious contenders before the New Year.
The Mercedes-Benz EQV with a pop-top roof next to a body of water surrounded by trees, nature.
The Mercedes-Benz EQV and Sortimo conversion concept. Daimler
But unlike Mercedes-Benz, which converted its own EQV van, and Thor, which is using its in-house chassis with the help of Roush, Winnebago’s concept camper is based on a Ford Transit.
The Mercedes-Benz EQV with a pop-top roof and the side passenger door open. The van is next to a body of water and bridge surrounded by trees, nature.
Winnebago already has a collection of camper vans based on Ram Promaster and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis.
A Winnebago Revel among birch trees with two people and a dog sitting outside.
A Winnebago Revel built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis. Winnebago Industries
But so far, the RV maker’s only Ford Transit tiny home on wheels is the Ekko, a bulkier Class C RV.
A Winnebago Ekko on a Ford Transit in front of an all white background.
A Ekko. Winnebago
Instead of deploying the Ford e-Transit as the base of its camper, Winnebago used Lightning eMotors’ electric system to electrify its Transit van.
Two people sitting on camping chairs in front of a fire with the e-RV in the back.
‘ e-RV. Winnebago Industries
The popular RV maker’s advanced technology arm spent two years developing this aptly named e-RV, which is divided into a galley, bed, and bathroom.
A rendering of Winnebago Industries' e-RV interior with a dining table, kitchen, and large window showing views of nature.
The galley has all of the classic RV kitchen staples — like a refrigerator, induction cooktop, and sink — while the bathroom has a toilet and shower.
A rendering of Winnebago Industries' e-RV interior with a kitchen unit.
The camper van has WiFi for remote workers, a water heater, and an air conditioner with a heater.
A rendering of Winnebago Industries' e-RV interior with a bed, large windows, neon lights running through the ceiling.
The camper and its furnishings are powered by the 86-kilowatt-hour battery system, which can be charged in as little as 45 minutes.
Winnebago Industries' e-RV being driven on the road.
The battery also allows the RV to hit an honest range of 125 miles (201km). This isn’t far, but according to an April 2021 study from the RV Industry Association, over half of new RV buyers are traveling under 200 miles (322km).
Winnebago Industries' e-RV parked on grass with blue underbelly lights. There's a sunset and body of water in the back, and two people sitting away from the RV.
Additional information like pricing will be announced closer to the camper’s retail debut. But for now, Winnebago is being mum about its future plans for RV electrification.
Someone cutting food on a cutting board at the rear of the E-RV.
