Photos show widespread damage after tornadoes tear through Nashville, killing 22 people and razing more than 40 buildings

Mark Humphrey/AP Photo People are reflected in a mirror of a Nashville, Tennessee, building destroyed by tornadoes on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

At least 22 people were killed when tornadoes ripped through Nashville, Tennessee, overnight Monday, destroying more than 40 buildings.

Schools, courthouses, and an airport are closed as the capital of country music grapples with shredded homes, rubble-littered streets, overturned cars, and downed trees and power lines.

“This was obviously a very strong tornado. There are multiple homes damaged, multiple people injured, multiple people still trapped,” Mt. Juliet Police Captain Tyler Chandler said on Facebook.

Tornadoes careened across a swath of Tennessee overnight Monday, wrecking about 40 buildings, killing 22 people and leaving tens of thousands without electricity.

At least one tornado ripped through Nashville, the Associated Press reported, noting that schools, courts, public transit, the state capitol and John C. Tune Airport have been closed in light of the devastation.

Gov. Bill Lee said at a news conference that more people are missing, the Tennessean reported. “There’s a really good possibility that there may be more. It’s early yet,” he said.

Some polling stations also reported damage and had to be relocated mere hours before the start of Super Tuesday.

“This was obviously a very strong tornado. There are multiple homes damaged, multiple people injured, multiple people still trapped,” Mt. Juliet Police Captain Tyler Chandler said in a video posted on Facebook, according to Reuters.

This reality was reflected in the Metro Nashville Police Department’s photos after their chopper surveilled destruction in the city’s neighbourhoods.

One of our helicopters just landed after surveying tornado destruction from overnight. pic.twitter.com/XmBpbOmBuf — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 3, 2020

Below, images of the devastation.

The National Weather Service reported several tornado sightings in the state of Tennessee between 11 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday local time.

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images A man walks by a damaged pickup truck after a tornado ripped through Nashville, Tennessee, on March 3, 2020.

The tornadoes were triggered by a series of severe storms that spanned from Alabama into western Pennsylvania.

One of the tornadoes hit Nashville, wrecking over 40 buildings.

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images Emergency crews work near a damaged business on March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

At last count, the tornadoes killed at least 22 people, officials said, with many more reported missing.

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images A television news crew works in front of a heavily damaged mural as lightning pierces the sky in Nashville, Tennessee on March 3, 2020.

A grim picture emerged as the sun rose over the home of country music: Streets were littered with debris, uprooted trees, downed power lines and mangled cars.

Mark Humphrey/AP Photo A man walks through storm debris following a deadly tornado on March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Elsewhere, roofs caved in and walls collapsed, revealing deformed kitchens and living rooms, and rubble that was once people’s belongings.

Mark Humphrey/AP Photo A man stares at buildings that were razed by storms in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 3, 2020.

“Last night was a reminder about how fragile life is,” Mayor John Cooper said at a news conference.

Mark Humphrey/AP Photo Damaged trucks sit on a footpath and street in the aftermath of a deadly tornado in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 3, 2020.

The tornadoes tore through newly renovated neighbourhoods, including Germantown and East Nashville.

Mark Humphrey/AP Photo Faith Patton lives in an area of Nashville, Tennessee, that was damaged by tornadoes. Fortunately, her house evaded destruction on March 3, 2020.

One tornado struck near downtown Nashville and stayed on the ground for nearly 10 miles.

Mark Humphrey/AP Photo A man climbs through storm debris in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 3, 2020.

Paula Wade, of East Nashville, lives across the street from the beloved East End United Methodist Church, from where, she said, “the bell tower is gone, the triptych window of Jesus the Good Shepherd that they just restored and put back up a few weeks ago is gone.”

Mark Humphrey/AP Photo Debbie Jones, right, wipes tears as she views the damage to Nashville’s East End United Methodist Church after it was severely damaged by a tornado on March 3, 2020. Jones attended the church when she was a child.

Search and rescue teams are out scouring damaged buildings for people who may be trapped or hurt, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Mt. Juliet Police Captain Tyler Chandler sought help, telling people “if you can stay at your house, please stay home.”

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images Lavern and Judy Hix survey their home, damaged by high winds from one of several tornadoes that tore through Tennessee overnight on March 3, 2020.

Officials are hurrying to open to emergency shelters as sirens pierce the air and the stench of natural gas hangs heavily over parts of Nashville.

Mark Humphrey/AP Images Resident Sumant Joshi helps to clean up rubble at Nashville’s East End United Methodist Church after it was heavily damaged by tornadoes on March 3, 2020.

The tornadoes unleashed a green sky and hail “the size of golf balls,” resident Ashley Johnson said.

Harrison McClary/Reuters People survey the damage in Nashville after a series of storms from Alabama to western Pennsylvania triggered tornadoes in Tennessee.

