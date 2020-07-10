Photos show why Palawan in the Philippines has just been named the best island in the world

Rachel Hosie
GettyPalawan offers world-class diving and snorkelling.
  • Palawan in the Philippines has been voted the best island in the world in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards 2020.
  • The lifestyle site’s readers rated islands based on their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value.
  • Palawan emerged on top not for the first time, scoring 94.83 out of 100.
  • Photos of its crystal clear waters, palm-edged beaches, and mountains show just why the island was voted the best in the world.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Palawan is around 270 miles long and just 25 across at its widest point. “On a map Palawan looks like an arm extending from the Philippines to Borneo,” Travel + Leisure wrote.

With limestone cliffs extending directly from the ocean, the seascape is dramatic and striking.

It’s not the easiest to reach, but it’s definitely worth it when you get there.

There are white sandy beaches lined with palm trees …

… and turquoise waters that look straight out of a postcard.

“The landscape and scenery are just gorgeous,” wrote one person. “It offers the most beautiful beaches, resorts, and scenery anywhere.”

The scuba-diving around Palawan is world-class.

You can even find World War II shipwrecks to explore.

Or you could simply snorkel through the clear seas.

If you prefer to stay atop the water, you can explore the coastline from a canoe or kayak.

Or just relax on one of the less discovered beaches.

Hammock optional, but thoroughly recommended.

The sunsets are stunning.

Needless to say, Palawan offers prime Instagram content.

There are an increasing number of establishments catering to tourists …

… but travellers can still enjoy the traditional Filipino culture, celebrated by friendly locals with float parades and costumes during festivals.

Palawan has beautiful rainforests to explore …

… and with its 600+ species of birds, the island is heaven for bird-watchers.

Finally, Travel + Leisure’s readers love the fresh cuisine, which is seafood-heavy and full of flavour.

