PHOTOS: Why Cockatoo Island is one of Sydney's best drinking spots this summer

Convict buildings located on the far western hill. Photo: Peter Terlato

While Sydney has a plethora of spots to enjoy a cocktail or ice cold beer on a lazy, sunny Sunday afternoon, there’s one amazing location offering that and a whole lot more.

Cockatoo Island is a UNESCO world-heritage-listed islet in the middle of Sydney Harbour.

The Island Bar has been constructed from recycled shipping containers. The result is an industrial style design which ties in with the the island’s shipbuilding past.

The bar is a short walk from the ferry wharf on the eastern side of the island and has been set up right at the water’s edge with plenty of covered areas, umbrellas, deck chairs and sunny spots.

In February, it’s open Wed-Sun from 12.30pm until after sunset, Thurs-Sun in March and Fri-Sun in April.

You can work on your tan while enjoying a Steamrail Pale Ale or pull down the shade on a banana chair and sip on a mojito.

And if you feel like a stroll, there’s a ton of history to take in.

Cockatoo island was established as penal settlement in 1839 to alleviate overcrowding on Norfolk Island. There’s also remnants of the island’s industrial past and you can visit the old school buildings, reformatory, shipyard, slipways and huge workshops.

Here are some photos that show this is the place to be when Sydney turns on the heat.

The Island Bar is a great spot to enjoy food, drinks and afternoon tunes.

Photo: Peter Terlato

The convict workshops date back to the 1840s and house restored war-era machinery, not to mention a few pigeons in the high ceiling rafters.

Photo: Peter Terlato

Looking out over the southern apron to Fitzroy wharf you can glimpse the riverside apartments of Balmain and the city skyline in the distance.

Photo: Peter Terlato

It’s also the largest island in Sydney Harbour.

Photo: Cockatoo Island

Cockatoo Island is located at the junction of the Parramatta and Lane Cove Rivers about 10 minutes by ferry from Circular Quay.

Image: Google Maps

