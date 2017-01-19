The White House underwent massive renovations in the '40s and '50s -- here's what it looked like before and after

In 1947, President Harry Truman noticed the White House was hardly structurally sound, and once he won the 1948 presidential election, he commissioned a group of engineers to tackle the issue.

What followed was a massive, four-year-long gut renovation of the Executive Mansion — the results of which make up much of the White House we know today.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.