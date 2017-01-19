US

The White House underwent massive renovations in the '40s and '50s -- here's what it looked like before and after

Arielle Berger

In 1947, President Harry Truman noticed the White House was hardly structurally sound, and once he won the 1948 presidential election, he commissioned a group of engineers to tackle the issue.

What followed was a massive, four-year-long gut renovation of the Executive Mansion — the results of which make up much of the White House we know today.

