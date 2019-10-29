The White House was decked out in spooky trees and pumpkins as the Trumps celebrated Halloween a few days early

Tom Brenner/Reuters The South Portico of the White House is seen decorated for Halloween before U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to visiting schoolchildren at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 28, 2019.

The Trumps got into the spooky spirit of Halloween on October 28, and decked out the White House with eerie trees, pumpkins and clouds of ghostly fog.

The festivities took place three days before the House scheduled a vote on procedures for the impeachment inquiry into Trump (which will happen on the day of Halloween, October 31).

Here’s a look at the festivities.

The first family got into the spooky spirit of Halloween a few days early. The White House was decked with eerie trees, pumpkins, and clouds ghostly fog.

Children lined up to get candy and pose for photographs with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn on October 28. The festivities took place three days before Halloween – which is also the same day the House will hold a procedure vote related to the impeachment inquiry into Trump.

The president and the first lady handed out candy to military children and local schoolchildren as the Air Force Strolling Strings played “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, the theme song from “The Addams Family” and other Halloween-themed tunes, according to the Associated Press.

Here’s a look into the festivities:

Spooky trees snaked up the columns of the South Portico of the White House.

Tom Brenner/Reuters The South Portico of the White House is seen decorated for Halloween before US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to visiting schoolchildren at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 28, 2019.

Children lined up to receive candy from President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Tom Brenner/Reuters US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to visiting schoolchildren in advance of Halloween at the White House.

The first lady marvels at the skeleton costume of a trick-or-treater.

Tom Brenner/Reuters US first lady Melania Trump reacts to a young trick-or-treater dressed as a skeleton as the first lady and the president hand out Halloween candy to visiting schoolchildren in advance of Halloween at the White House.

The president, on the other hand, appears unfazed by the scary costumes.

Tom Brenner/Reuters US President Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters at the White House.

The Trumps were met by children in a variety of costumes, including Captain America from ‘The Avengers’ …

Alex Brandon/AP President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump give candy to child dressed as Captain America during a Halloween trick-or-treat event on the South Lawn of the White House which is decorated for Halloween.

… as well as Captain America’s arch-enemy, Thanos.

Alex Brandon/AP President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump give candy to children during a Halloween trick-or-treat event on the South Lawn of the White House which is decorated for Halloween.

Trump is seen putting a candy bar on the head of a child dressed as a Minion from ‘Despicable Me.’

Alex Brandon/AP President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, places a candy bar on the head of child dressed as Minion during a Halloween trick-or-treat event.

The Trumps smile at a visitor’s costume of the ghost clown, It.

Tom Brenner/Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to visiting schoolchildren.

One child dressed as a butterfly appears to be running with her candy loot.

Alex Brandon/AP President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch a young girl as they give candy to children during a Halloween trick-or-treat event on the South Lawn of the White House which is decorated for Halloween, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Washington.

Another child dressed as a pumpkin seems to blend in with the display.

Tom Brenner/Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out Halloween candy to visiting schoolchildren in advance of Halloween at the White House.

Soon, the sun set and the White House was illuminated in lights, emphasising the Halloween decor.

Tom Brenner/Reuters Guests walk on the South Lawn of the White House, seen decorated for Halloween, after US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump handed out Halloween candy to schoolchildren at the White House.

Trump and two trick-or-treaters are silhouetted by the orange light.

Tom Brenner/Reuters President Donald Trump is silhouetted against the White House South Portico.

The president and the first lady make their way inside the White House after handing out their candy.

Tom Brenner/Reuters US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk inside the South Portico entrance after handing out candy.

And the visiting children go off to enjoy their newly earned treats.

Tom Brenner/Reuters A child carries boxes of chocolate handed out by U.S. President Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump.

