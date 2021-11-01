White Castle’s burger-flipping robot, Flippy, is getting an upgrade. See how it works.

White Castle’s robot cook, Flippy, is getting an update with Flippy 2 from Miso Robotics. Flippy’s arm and gripper. Miso Robotics Source: Insider

White Castle first announced a pilot program with Flippy in July 2020. Flippy. Miso Robotics

The original model could place baskets in the fryer, shake baskets in oil, and monitor for appropriate cooking time to make chicken tenders and tater tots. Flippy. Miso Robotics

Flippy works by moving back and forth in the kitchen while attached to an overhead rail. Flippy. Miso Robotics

Flippy can take over some of the more dangerous kitchen tasks, like deep frying, behind a safety shield to protect staff from hot oil. Flippy. Miso Robotics

Flippy 2 takes up even less space in the kitchen than the original, with 56% less intrusion into aisles, and a 13% height reduction. The entire Flippy system. Miso Robotics

Flippy 2 also “increases production exponentially with its new basket filling, emptying and returning capabilities,” Miso Robotics CEO Mike Bell said in a statement. Flippy picking up french fries. Miso Robotics

Flippy 2 manages the fryer station, allowing back-of-house fast-food workers to focus on other tasks. Fry basket. Miso Robotics

It also has a new bin system for frying lower volume items like onion rings, chicken fingers, or even vegetables and other dishes. Flippy placing onion rings. Miso Robotics

Flippy uses AI to identify the food in the bin, pick it up, distribute it in the fryer, and move into the holding area after cooking. Flippy’s fryers. Miso Robotics

Flippy handling the transfers itself reduces potential injuries from hot oil that can happen when workers have to lift and move baskets. Flippy making fries. Miso Robotics

This allows allows less interaction between people and food, also reducing potential contaminations. Flippy puts french fries into the oil. Miso Robotics

Miso says that the robot can fry up to 60 additional baskets per hour over the previous model thanks to these new efficiencies. Flippy’s fryers. Miso Robotics

Flippy is also customizable, with more than 120 different configurations depending on a specific restaurant’s needs. Flippy handles several fryers at once. Miso Robotics

Miso also just released Flippy Wings, which makes chicken wings using the same process. Flippy transferring wings. Miso Robotics

Buffalo Wild Wings started testing Flippy Wings this fall. Flippy Wings Miso Robotics

White Castle and Flippy are part of a recent wave of AI and automation coming to fast food. Flippy in the kitchen. Miso Robotics