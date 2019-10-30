I visited London's Pokémon pop-up store that people are waiting 8 hours to get into, and it was a huge disappointment

Harry Kersh / Insider The author outside the Pokémon Centre in Westfield shopping mall, London.

Pokémon opened a pop-up shop in London to celebrate the upcoming release of “Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield.”

The shop has been incredibly popular, with London’s Westfield shopping centre saying they have “never had queues this long before.”

I visited to get a first-hand look at the store and the queues, and there were even more people waiting than I had expected.

Some people travelled from as far away as Hong Kong and were left empty-handed.

While the exclusive merchandise is cool, the size of the store was underwhelming and the experience didn’t seem worth the enormous wait times.

As a London resident and huge Pokémon fan, it’s safe to say I was excited to hear a pop-up shop was opening in London to celebrate the release of its newest games “Sword” and “Shield,” which were set in a region based on the United Kingdom.

Pokémon stores are known as Pokémon Centres, named after the buildings in the games where you heal your Pokémon. The London pop-up is the first-ever Pokémon Centre in Europe. There are 12 stores in Japan, a handful in the US, and one in Singapore.

The London store promised to offer Pokémon fans exclusive merchandise, including a London-themed Pikachu wearing a bowler hat and a London pin badge. Fans would also be given an opportunity to play a demo version of the new games on Nintendo Switch consoles.

The store opened to the public on Friday October 18, and was hit with overwhelming demand. Despite not officially opening until 10 a.m., lines reportedly stretched out of the Westfield shopping mall by 11 a.m., forcing mall security to shut down the queue around midday, leaving many fans empty-handed.

Even some fans who managed to get in were left disappointed, with many of the most popular items selling out.

Guys there’s nothing left except weedles. It’s a poke nightmare #PokemonCenterLondon pic.twitter.com/S530JO3zYo — Philippa ???????? (@Sketterss) October 18, 2019

This prompted the store to increase opening hours and put purchase limits in place, restricting customers to six items per visit.

I had to go along to see the store for myself. Here’s what it was like.

The problems began before I even arrived. I was heading to the Pokémon Centre on the London Underground when I saw this tweet — the queue had been closed at 9.03 a.m. due to overwhelming demand.

I arrived at Westfield London, the biggest shopping mall in the United Kingdom at around 9.30 a.m. — and it was deserted. Most of the stores don’t open until 10 a.m. on the weekend.

It wasn’t hard to spot the Pokémon Centre, which was the only part of the mall surrounded by people.

As I got closer, I started to get a sense of just how many people had turned up. The queue snaked around three-quarters of the entire floor — thousands of people were waiting to get in.

I was impressed by how well Westfield had managed the line. People were tucked behind barriers so that they wouldn’t get in the way of other mall-goers. Security staff were positioned at line breaks to make sure nobody jumped the queue.

There were a large number of people who had shown up too late and not made it into the line. Kaden travelled from Hong Kong in pursuit of a Bowler Hat Pikachu, and arrived minutes too late.

Lee and Stephanie travelled for two hours to get there, and only saw the tweet about the line being closed when they were on the train and almost in London. Stephanie told me she “took the whole weekend off work to come here,” and the two had spent £40 ($US51) on train tickets.

This group had been in the queue since 5 a.m., with some of them travelling from Birmingham, roughly two hours away. They were hoping to get the London Pikachu and the exclusive pin. Despite the long wait, they told me the organisers had been “pretty good at keeping people up to date on Twitter. Despite the crazy demand, they have been really responsive.”

Pokémon Go was a common way for people to kill time while waiting in line.

Pokémon had clearly anticipated this and had put special PokéStops into the game, which fans were taking full advantage of.

As the opening time of the store neared, a bowler hat-wearing Pikachu completed a lap of the line and posed for pictures with those waiting.

When the doors finally opened at 10 a.m., people were let in in batches of 10 to ensure the store didn’t get too crowded.

Jeanette was one of the first customers of the day. She arrived at 2 a.m. the night before, and this was her fourth visit to the store. She managed to secure one of the exclusive pin badges, along with a water bottle and a tote bag.

Harmeet and Sonia were also some of the first out of the door. They arrived shortly after midnight, and queued outside until Westfield opened its doors around 5 a.m. They said the queuing system was “absolutely perfect” and praised the staff for managing the line well, saying it would have been “impossible” for anyone to cut in line.

It was clear that most people had come with a gameplan and a list of specific items they wanted to buy. With limited daily restocks on certain items, the high-demand items were going to sell out quickly. Fans rushed for the exclusive pin badge and the large plush toys.

In the first room, fans could pick up a range of “Detective Pikachu” merchandise including Pikachu, Ludicolo, and Psyduck plushies. There were also plenty of plush toys of the new starter Pokémon from the upcoming games, Scorbunny, Grookey, and Sobble.

The first room was also where the majority of the exclusive merchandise was located. There were plenty of bowler hat Pikachu plushies, along with the exclusive playmat and pin badge. The badges flew off the shelves.

Fans could also pick up dinnerware and water bottles emblazoned with Pokémon.

The second room was split into sections, containing different types of merchandise. A clothing section offered shirts themed around the pop-up, most of which featured the bowler hat Pikachu. These are also exclusive to the pop-up.

The second room also had a range of Nintendo consoles and console accessories on sale, including the recently released Nintendo Switch Lite. This area didn’t seem too popular with fans — they’d come for the merch, not for consoles you can get from any store.

The real focal point of the second room was the plush toy section. It offered a range of plushies in various sizes, from palm-size Weedles to Wailords almost two feet long.

The original starter Pokémon and their evolutions proved popular — the Charizard plush was sold out when I looked around just 45 minutes after opening.

And Charizard wasn’t the only plush toy to fly off the shelves. The giant Mimikyu and Lapras plushies sold out within minutes of opening. I found the hype for this part of the store puzzling as these plush toys are available for purchase online and at other Pokémon Centres around the world.

On top of the general 6-item limit for customers, there were additional restrictions placed on certain items like the plush toys to try and enable all visitors to have a chance at getting their desired items.

A few empty shelves hinted at the stock issues that had plagued the shop since it opened. Despite daily restocks on the most desired items, I couldn’t help but feel like the customers towards the back of the line were going to be disappointed once they finally made it into the store towards the end of the day.

The size of the store was honestly underwhelming. With just two small rooms, the number of customers was always going to be restricted and this was bound to add to the wait times. The use of space also didn’t seem to be too efficient, with large areas of floor space unused, and the console section also taking up a chunk of space that could have been used for more exclusive merch.

Having seen everything the downstairs area had to offer, I headed upstairs to check out the demo area for Pokémon “Sword” and “Shield.”

The demo enabled players to take part in battles against trainers in one of the game’s gyms. It felt smooth and sleek, and offered fans a chance to test out some Pokémon newly discovered in the new Galar Region.

Giant wall art depicted the upcoming releases’ two legendary Pokémon, Zacian and Zamazenta. I have to give credit to the Pokémon Centre for the decor of the pop-up — all of the wallpaper and wall art looked great and made the place feel more like an actual store and less like a temporary pop-up.

I left with mixed emotions about the experience.

On one hand, I respected Pokémon for opening the pop-up and giving a nod to its huge European fanbase, which has felt neglected at times. It was also great to meet fans and to see that spirits were mostly high in spite of the long wait times, and that the majority were satisfied with the queuing system and the way it had been managed.

But the overwhelming emotion I had was concern that the optimism of these Pokémon fans would evaporate once they got inside after waiting for hours only to see the disappointing size of the store and the stock issues that plagued it.

This combined with the fact that a lot of the merchandise on offer wasn’t even exclusive to the pop-up left me convinced that waiting for up to 10 hours to get in simply wasn’t worth it.

Fans have actually started a change.org petition requesting that Pokémon opens a permanent store in London, and I hope that they give it some serious consideration after seeing the huge demand for the pop-up so that those who travelled and left empty-handed get the chance to enjoy the experience without having to wait for an extraordinary amount of time.

