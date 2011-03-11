PHOTOS: Go Whale Hunting With The Stone-Age Fishermen Of Indonesia

Photo: Luke Duggleby

In a small village off the coast of the island of Lembata in southern Indonesia, local fishermen battle sharks and whales with sticks in tiny wooden boats.They harpoon the fish with long spears, and then dismember them in the water (while watching out for blood-thirsty sharks) as the whales are too big and heavy to pull aboard.



Apart from being the main source of food and barter means for the village of Lamalera, primitive whale hunting is attracting thrill-seeking tourist who pay $23 to go out on the the boats and help kill these monster fish.

British photographer Luke Duggleby captured the intensity of whale hunting while on a trip to Lamalera. Based in Thailand, Duggleby has been covering Asia for the last 5 years.

