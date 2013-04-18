Staggering Pictures Of Damage From The West, Texas Explosion

There is a smouldering wasteland, feared to contain poison gas, in West, Texas following a massive explosion on Wednesday night at West fertiliser Co.



More than 100 people were injured and 5 to 15 were killed. Buildings were leveled.

The blast was so big it registered as a 2.1 magnitude earthquake.

Below are staggering pictures of the aftermath:

Firefighters use flashlights to search a destroyed apartment complex near a fertiliser plant that exploded earlier in West, Texas, in this photo made early Thursday morning, April 18, 2013.

Firefighters search an area destroyed by a fertiliser plant explosion in West, Texas, in this photo made early Thursday morning, April 18, 2013.

The remains of a fertiliser plant burn after an explosion at the plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas early April 18, 2013.

A damaged vehicle is seen after an explosion at a fertiliser plant in the town of West, near Waco, Texas early April 18, 2013.

With smoke rising in the distance, a law enformcement officer runs a check point at the perimeter about half a mile from the West fertiliser Company April 18, 2013 in West, Texas.

Blown out plate glass windows lay shattered on the sidewalk and street after the West fertiliser Company exploded April 18, 2013 in West, Texas.

