PHOTOS: Watch This Massive Australian Python Swallow A Wallaby Whole

Paul O’Neill, a ranger at Nitmiluk National Park near Katherine in the Northern Territory has captured the moment a massive Olive Python swallowed a wallaby. Whole!

While on patrol in the top end national park, O’Neill found the python feeding on an Agile Wallaby joey after hearing birds making an unusual amount of noise from above the feed site.

He was able to take photos of the snake as it bit-by-bit devoured the entire animal.

On the Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife Facebook page Greg Smith, from the Territory Wildlife Park, says the wallaby is the biggest prey that the python would be able to eat.

“That wallaby would take about 5 to 7 days to digest completely and the snake would go and hide for at least a month.

“From past experience with breeding and dealing with hundreds of snakes, they have different appetites. Some snakes will start looking for food even if they are overweight and have just eaten, but on average that meal would be sufficient to sustain that snake for at least 3 months,” he said.

Here’s the snake in action.

The snake finds its prey. Photo: Paul O'Neill / NT Parks and Wildlife And takes its first bite. Photo: Paul O'Neill / NT Parks and Wildlife Constricting it in the process. Photo: Paul O'Neill / NT Parks and Wildlife Doing so the snake tightens its coils every time the prey exhales, squeezing the prey's chest until it can no longer inhale and dies. Photo: Paul O'Neill / NT Parks and Wildlife Halfway through. Photo: Paul O'Neill / NT Parks and Wildlife It could be a week until this Wallaby is completely digested. Photo: Paul O'Neill / NT Parks and Wildlife All that's left... Photo: Paul O'Neill / NT Parks and Wildlife

