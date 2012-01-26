VINTAGE PHOTOS: 120 Years In The History Of Washington Square Park

Matthew Kassel
washington square

Photo: NYU Archives

In 1889, a wooden arch modelled after the Arc de Triomphe was erected on Fifth Avenue, at the north end of Washington Square Park, to memorialize the centennial of George Washington’s inauguration. Three years later, a marble arch replaced it.Though the park and the people of it have changed through the years, that structure stands strong in these photographs from the New York University Archives, which span about 100 years.

A beacon of continuity, the arch is a testament to the rugged durability of New York. Here’s to another century of standing strong.

Circa 1890, Aerial View Looking North

1926, Aerial View Looking East

1938, Aerial View

1947, Aerial View

Circa 1950, Aerial View

Circa 1960-1969, Cars

Circa 1967, Winter Scene

1969, Aerial View

1973, Aerial View at Night

1980, Wrapped Arch

Circa 1980s, Dissidence

Circa 1980-1989, Students

Undated, Child in Street Performer's Act

Undated, Children Playing in Fountain

Undated, View of the Twin Towers

