VINTAGE PHOTOS: 120 Years In The History Of Washington Square Park

Photo: NYU Archives

In 1889, a wooden arch modelled after the Arc de Triomphe was erected on Fifth Avenue, at the north end of Washington Square Park, to memorialize the centennial of George Washington’s inauguration. Three years later, a marble arch replaced it.Though the park and the people of it have changed through the years, that structure stands strong in these photographs from the New York University Archives, which span about 100 years.



A beacon of continuity, the arch is a testament to the rugged durability of New York. Here’s to another century of standing strong.

