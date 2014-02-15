11 Surreal Photos That Make Sochi Look Like The Summer Olympics

The official slogan for the Sochi Olympics is “Hot. Cool. Yours.” Prior to the Olympics we could not have anticipated just how prescient that would be.

With temperatures reaching the 60s on several days, the warm weather has wreaked havoc on some events.

But it has also created some amazing photos of the Olympics, both during the events and outside the venues. We collected 11 of our favourites from Getty, AP, and Reuters.

