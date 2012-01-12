PHOTOS: VW's New Car Reveal At The Detroit Auto Show Was An Absolute Circus

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider

As the only member of Business Insider in Detroit for the auto show, I had my work cut out for me.Press days are just as crowded as public show days. Most of my time at Cobo Hall was spent running between press conferences and fighting other journalists for photos and info on the latest rides.



The schedule is daunting: each presser is 25 minutes with a 10 minute break in between. They start at 8 AM and go straight through for the next 10 hours. Oh, and it is like this for two straight days.

At each conference I’d stake out an opportune place to sit or stand to get pictures. Most of the time it worked out great.

Unfortunately, my prime spot was blocked by a cameraman literally 10 seconds before the new 911 Cabriolet was driven on stage. Since this wasn’t a world premiere, I decided to head over to the Volkswagen press conference and get a good spot before anyone else was there.

The VW stand actually had a balcony with a chic espresso bar. I was able to get a prime spot above the action to take some pictures and see their two introductions: the Jetta Hybrid and eBugster Concept.

This was my first time attending a show as a member of the press and I was taken aback by the sheer number of people present as well as the theatrics used to unveil each car.

I must say there was also far more dancing than I ever expected.

Full disclosure: We would not be able to attend without Ford, who offered to fly us to Detroit and grant us access to the show as well as their design studios.

