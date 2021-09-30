PHOTOS: Lava from volcanic eruption continues to obliterate homes, roads, and crops on an island in Spain

Lava flows next to a house in El Paso Borja Suarez/REUTERS

A volcano off the coast of Spain began erupting on September 19.

The lava has destroyed homes, roads, and crops and has now reached the sea.

The eruption could last for 24-84 days.

The lava from a volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma in the Canary Islands has wreaked havoc upon residents, crops, and property for 10 days and there is no clear end is in sight.

No deaths or injuries have been reported as a result of the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption, according to local authorities. But thousands have been evacuated and hundreds of acres have been demolished.

The lava has begun tumbling into the sea causing concern over toxic gases for nearby residents and countries.

Photos show the destruction from the volcano.

The volcano began to erupt on September 19. The Cumbre Vieja volcano, which erupted on Sunday 19 September, came to a halt in its activity on Monday morning. After several hours, the volcano has reactivated and has begun to emit pyroclasts and strombolian explosions. Alejandro Martinez Velez/Europa Press via Getty Images Nearly 900 buildings have been engulfed by the lava, The European Union Earth Observation Programme reported on Thursday Banana crops, an important part of the economy, have also been destroyed. The lava from the volcano razed through the island and flowed into the Atlantic Ocean. The lava flow produced by the Cumbre Vieja volcano falls into the Atlantic Ocean at Los Girres beach in Tazacorte. SUNSETS SWEDEN/AFP via Getty Images It took about 10 days for the lava to reach the sea, according to BBC The acidic gases released from the steam could potentially cause irritation of the skin and eyes, and breathing problems, Cecilia Reed, a volcanologist, told The Washington Post. Residents were advised to take measures against inhalation such as staying indoors and keeping doors and windows shut, The Post also reported. Reed also noted that explosions become a possibility when lava meets water. A satellite image shows the lava’s path of destruction. A composite image shows a satellite image of the lava flow from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS As of Thursday, September 30, the lava’s reach spans approximately 500-meters, according to Anadolu Agency, Reuters reported. The volcano hasn’t erupted since 1971. The lava that has reached the sea on the island of La Palma has already created a ‘low island’ of more than half a kilometer wide, according to the volcanologist of the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Cientificas (CSIC). Kike Rincon/Europa Press via Getty Images The lava from the 1971 eruption ravaged the island for almost a month, according to NPR A September 27 video shows an eruption from the volcano. —INVOLCAN (@involcan) September 27, 2021 The Canary Islands Volcano Institute said that it may take between 24-84 days for the eruption to quell. Lava continues to flow in the aftermath of the island’s first volcanic eruption in 20 years, destroying hundreds of properties and forcing the evacuation of over 6,000 people. Kike Rincon/Europa Press via Getty Images —RTVC (@RTVCes) September 22, 2021 Radio Televisión Canaria reported the estimate on Twitter. Approximately 6,000 locals have been evacuated because of the eruption. A number of people are seen leaving the island after the new threats due to the lava flowing into the sea, since La Palma airport was closed to flights, those who wanted to leave the island flocked to the ferries as Mount Cumbre Vieja continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma in El Paso on September 29, 2021. Senhan Bolelli/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images It is unclear when they will be able to return home. Some 85,000 people live on the island. A government spokesperson told Al Jazeera that aid is being sent to the residents to assist with damages.