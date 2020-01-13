Stunning photos show a huge volcanic eruption in the Philippines spewing smoke and ash into the sky, as experts warn of a possible tsunami

TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images A youth living at the foot of Taal volcano rides an outrigger canoe while the volcano spews ash as seen from Tanauan town in Batangas province, south of Manila, on January 13, 2020.

The Taal volcano in the Philippines began spewing lava on Monday morning local time.

This came a day after the volcano emitted a 1 km (0.6 mile) plume of ash, covering the surrounding area in blanket of volcanic dust.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

A total of 450,000 people are said to be based in the 14 km danger zone surrounding the volcano.

As of Monday 6 a.m. local time 7,700 people had already been sent to around 38 evacuation zones.

The Taal volcano in the Philippines began spewing lava on Monday local time following a sudden eruption on Sunday that covered the surrounding area in ash and prompted thousands to evacuate their homes.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, but 450,000 people are said to be living within the 14 km danger zone around the volcano, according to the UN OCHA office in the Philippines.

As of 6 a.m. local time on Monday the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, as cited by the OCHA, reported that 7,700 people had been sent to 38 evacuation centres around the country.

Photos show the Taal volcano spewing large amounts of smoke and covering the surrounding area in a blanket of ash. Check them out below:

The Taal volcano is located in the Batangas province about 70 kilometers (45 miles) south of the Philippines’ capital, Manila.

REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez The erupting Taal Volcano is seen from Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 13, 2020.

It began emitting huge plumes of smoke on Sunday at around 1 p.m. which progressed into “magmatic eruption” by Monday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The plume of ash stretched out across the surrounding area of the volcano, spreading around 1 km (0.6 miles).

REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez Residents look at the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay City, Philippines, January 13, 2020.

As a result a blanket of volcanic ash lay across much of Taal’s immediate vicinity, covering everything in sight.

Health warnings were made by the country’s department of health warning that exposure to the volcanic ash could result in nose and throat irritation, coughing, and “Bronchitis-like illness.”

REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez Residents living near the erupting Taal Volcano evacuate Agoncillo, Batangas, Philippines, January 13, 2020.

Residents were advised to wear masks and cover their faces.

REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez Residents living near the erupting Taal Volcano evacuate in Lemery, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13, 2020.

Flights were temporarily suspended at Manila’s international airport, which is located 60 km north of the volcano on Sunday, but began to partially re-open again on Monday.

REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez Residents living near the erupting Taal Volcano evacuate in Lemery, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13, 2020.

At 3:20 a.m. local time on Monday lava was seen shooting out of the volcano.

REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez A dog left in a garage covered with ashes barks nearby the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13, 2020.

According to the UN as of 6 a.m. Monday local time, 7,700 people were evacuated out of the surrounding area.

REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez A family living near the erupting Taal Volcano evacuates in Lemery, Batangas City, Philippines, January 13, 2020.

On Sunday, the alert level for the estimated 450,000 people residing within a 14-kilometre (8.6 mile) radius near the volcano was raised to a level four (out of five) and remained in effect on Monday morning.

Authorities also warned that an eruption could set off a tsunami across the lake surrounding the volcano, and evacuated more than 16,000 tourists from the area.

The volcano is one of the world’s smallest in size, but has recorded 34 eruptions over the last 450 years.

REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez Cows partly covered by ashes eat grass in a land nearby the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 13, 2020.

