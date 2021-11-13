A hairstylist turned a vintage camper into her own Barbie dream house. Take a look inside the colorful space.

- Ilse Thalia Massey and her husband travel the West Coast in a colorful camper trailer named Daisy.
- They renovated the camper to look like a Barbie dream house with colorful walls and ceilings.
- They have other trailers they’ve also flipped and hope to run a business with someday.
The star of the show is Daisy, the Barbie-inspired camper, is a pink-and-white 1969 Cardinal travel trailer.
Ilse and Steven spoke to Insider about the renovation process, including some key features many people may not notice, as well as her and her husband’s plans for the future.
The couple then got to work renovating it.
But she said people kept asking to borrow or rent Daisy, even though it was nothing too fancy and some of its features didn’t quite work.
After they fixed up a different trailer — Duke, a beachy, blue-and-white 1963 Cardinal — they “ended up remodeling Daisy all over again” with a new strategy in mind.
“You should start with the actual trailer first. Pretty much start with your base,” Steven said. “Start with your axle, your tires, your frame. Start with your frame, because the first time we built the whole trailer, the frame was actually horrible. We had to break it all down, do it all over again.”
“My husband wrapped my car iridescent, and I wanted the bathroom to look like my car, so I tried to replicate that as best as I could,” Ilse told Insider.
She poured the epoxy by hand, one color at a time.
“We know why they’re there, but other people don’t know why they’re there,” Ilse explained. “Each of the trailers is going to have little Easter eggs for other trailers.”
For example, the colorful flooring in the bathroom of Duke is actually the same exact material used in the ceilings of Daisy.
The faux stained-glass windows have a daisy design. And, for happy hour, Ilse can just pop out the bar that is located on the outside of the trailer.
They’re topped with a coat of resin so they last.
“Just the wood for the bathroom was $US1,000 ($AU1,364) for the teak,” Steven explained. “So by the time we did the teak, the epoxy, the bathroom, the construction, everything, we were looking at $US5,000 ($AU6,819) into the bathroom.”
They switch between driving Daisy and Duke to make sure both trailers are operating smoothly.
Ilse continued, “It’s just a vibe. It’s super cool. Everyone there is just happy-go-lucky, and they love the trailer, and it’s fun.”
She added that it was the same brand as the other two trailers, just a little bigger — which is exactly what she’d wanted.
They call the 1978 travel trailer Sunny.
“There’s a place out in Joshua Tree, and they’re doing the same thing. I spotted it, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. This is exactly what I want to do,’ so we definitely want to do that,” Ilse told Insider.
She continued, “I want to do weddings and birthday parties and things like that. Just somewhere where people can go and camp out. That’s definitely a long-term goal.”
For the next 10 years, they also have a goal to acquire a total of 10 trailers.
Eventually, along with a property full of rentable campers, they also dream of living in a nice trailer once their kids — who are currently 15 and 16 — are grown.
Ultimately, Ilse and Steven just want to take their childhood nostalgia and make it part of their everyday lives.
“We just want to have a place where we can be outdoors and have fun, do old-school stuff like how we used to when we were little,” Ilse said. “Eventually, hopefully, we’ll have grandkids, so we can have a place where our grandkids can go, just run amok and stuff like that.”