A hairstylist turned a vintage camper into her own Barbie dream house. Take a look inside the colorful space.

Paige Bennett
Ilse coming out of her pink camper with a heart-shaped window
has a camper named Daisy that she turned into a dreamy Barbie-inspired oasis. Ilse Thalia Massey
  • Ilse Thalia Massey and her husband travel the West Coast in a colorful camper trailer named Daisy.
  • They renovated the camper to look like a Barbie dream house with colorful walls and ceilings.
  • They have other trailers they’ve also flipped and hope to run a business with someday.
Ilse Thalia Massey is living out her childhood fantasies in her own Barbie-inspired “dream camper.”
Ilse in her colorful trailer with a heart-shaped window
in Daisy. Ilse Thalia Massey
Ilse Massey, a hairstylist, and her husband, Steven Massey, own three campers, two of which they have renovated and one that they are still working on.

The star of the show is Daisy, the Barbie-inspired camper, is a pink-and-white 1969 Cardinal travel trailer.

Ilse and Steven spoke to Insider about the renovation process, including some key features many people may not notice, as well as her and her husband’s plans for the future.

 

 

 

Daisy was a birthday gift to Ilse that her husband found on Craigslist.
Ilse Thalia Massey and her husband inside of Daisy
and Steven Massey in their trailer. Ilse Thalia Massey
Steven knew that creating a fun, feminine camper would make his wife smile, so he purchased the trailer and gifted it to Ilse for her 30th birthday.

The couple then got to work renovating it.

 

This colorful design is the product of Daisy’s second renovation.
Daisy interior during the renovation process with some paint down
The trailer needed a lot of paint. Ilse Thalia Massey
At first, Ilse said, they “did a quick, little fixer-upper just to go have fun.”

But she said people kept asking to borrow or rent Daisy, even though it was nothing too fancy and some of its features didn’t quite work. 

After they fixed up a different trailer —  Duke, a beachy, blue-and-white 1963 Cardinal — they “ended up remodeling Daisy all over again” with a new strategy in mind. 

“You should start with the actual trailer first. Pretty much start with your base,” Steven said. “Start with your axle, your tires, your frame. Start with your frame, because the first time we built the whole trailer, the frame was actually horrible. We had to break it all down, do it all over again.”

The trailers have a lot of special touches that Ilse and Steven crafted.
Making iridescent epoxy walls for the trailer
Ilse hand-poured the epoxy for the bathroom walls. Ilse Thalia Massey
One of the most impressive features is the iridescent epoxy walls in the bathroom that are designed to match Ilse’s car.

“My husband wrapped my car iridescent, and I wanted the bathroom to look like my car, so I tried to replicate that as best as I could,” Ilse told Insider.

She poured the epoxy by hand, one color at a time. 

The bathroom’s colorful floor is also a nod to the couple’s other trailer.
Trailer bathroom with flower-shaped mirror and colorful walls and floors
The bathroom floor is painted pink. Ilse Thalia Massey
Ilse said she gets a lot of comments on TikTok with people asking why certain details are in the campers. 

“We know why they’re there, but other people don’t know why they’re there,” Ilse explained. “Each of the trailers is going to have little Easter eggs for other trailers.” 

For example, the colorful flooring in the bathroom of Duke is actually the same exact material used in the ceilings of Daisy.

Daisy also has a pull-out bar and stained-glass-looking windows.
Pull-out bar on Daisy trailer
The bar on the side of the trailer pops open. Ilse Thalia Massey
Clearly, a pink-and-white trailer already sets itself apart from the crowd, but Ilse dreamed up some playful touches to make Daisy truly feel like a home.

The faux stained-glass windows have a daisy design. And, for happy hour, Ilse can just pop out the bar that is located on the outside of the trailer.

She also filled each drawer in the trailer with special stickers.
Drawer filled with barbie stickers
One drawer is filled with Barbie stickers. Ilse Thalia Massey
The drawers have flower-shaped pulls and each is filled with themed stickers, like Lisa Frank, Disney princess, or Barbie. 

They’re topped with a coat of resin so they last. 

And the ceiling is covered in a rainbow of stripes.
Rainbow ceiling planks
Each stripe was painted by hand. Ilse Thalia Massey
Ilse painted the ceiling and the entire interior of the trailer with vibrant colors to keep the theme going. 
According to Ilse, renovation budgets are like wedding budgets – it’s hard to stick to them
Colorful interior of the trailer
Daisy cost more than $US10,000 ($AU13,638) to renovate. Ilse Thalia Massey
Initially, the couple planned to revamp Daisy for under $US10,000 ($AU13,638).

“Just the wood for the bathroom was $US1,000 ($AU1,364) for the teak,” Steven explained. “So by the time we did the teak, the epoxy, the bathroom, the construction, everything, we were looking at $US5,000 ($AU6,819) into the bathroom.”

 

So far, Ilse and Steven have traveled around the West Coast in their campers
Inside the camper with colorful floor and ceiling
The couple takes the trailers on short trips. Ilse Thalia Massey
Ilse and Steven live in San Diego and love to explore local camping spots in their trailers. They’ve also visited Temecula, where one of their favorite wineries is, and Joshua Tree.

They switch between driving Daisy and Duke to make sure both trailers are operating smoothly.

 

One of their first trips with Daisy was to Coachella.
Ilse Thalia Massey taking a selfie with Daisy, the pink trailer
The couple said people loved the trailer. Ilse Thalia Massey
“That’s where it all started, yeah. It was a Coachella trailer,” Steven said.

Ilse continued, “It’s just a vibe. It’s super cool. Everyone there is just happy-go-lucky, and they love the trailer, and it’s fun.”

Recently, the couple acquired a third trailer to flip.
Ilse with two trailers
The pair was gifted another trailer. Ilse Thalia Massey
“Someone gave us a third trailer because she heard what we were doing. So she was like, ‘I literally have this in front of my house. You could totally have it,'” Ilse said.

She added that it was the same brand as the other two trailers, just a little bigger — which is exactly what she’d wanted.

They call the 1978 travel trailer Sunny. 

 

Daisy started as a gift to Ilse – but the couple also has big dreams for the campers.
Blue trailer the couple renovated
A photo of their trailer Duke. Ilse Thalia Massey
Ilse wants to purchase at least 23 acres of land — 23 because that’s the couple’s favorite number — and create a property of campers for rent.

“There’s a place out in Joshua Tree, and they’re doing the same thing. I spotted it, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. This is exactly what I want to do,’ so we definitely want to do that,” Ilse told Insider.

She continued, “I want to do weddings and birthday parties and things like that. Just somewhere where people can go and camp out. That’s definitely a long-term goal.”

For the next 10 years, they also have a goal to acquire a total of 10 trailers.

Eventually, the couple might also make a trailer their home.
The inside of one of the trailers that has blue and wood
The interior of Duke has a beachy vibe. Ilse Thalia Massey
For now, the couple takes a trailer out once a month for a 24-hour “date night” where they travel somewhere close, such as a favorite winery.

Eventually, along with a property full of rentable campers, they also dream of living in a nice trailer once their kids — who are currently 15 and 16 — are grown.

Ultimately, Ilse and Steven just want to take their childhood nostalgia and make it part of their everyday lives.

“We just want to have a place where we can be outdoors and have fun, do old-school stuff like how we used to when we were little,” Ilse said. “Eventually, hopefully, we’ll have grandkids, so we can have a place where our grandkids can go, just run amok and stuff like that.”

