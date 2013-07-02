7 Months After It Was Decimated By Sandy, NYC's South Street Seaport Hosted A Major Music Festival [PHOTOS]

Almost seven months to the day after Superstorm Sandy submerged South Street Seaport in lower Manhattan, The Village Voice held its free 4 Knots Festival at the port this weekend.
The music festival was a welcome sign in the area, which was hit hard by the storm. The piers and port were packed as thousands of people showed up for the festivities.
It’s been a slow road to recovery, festival organiser Stephen Dima told Business Insider.
“On the night of the storm, the Seaport was under nearly seven feet of water — none of us have ever seen that,” said Dima, who has been organising events at the seaport for a decade. “The infrastructure in the area was destroyed. Everything that was on the ground had to be removed, gutted and/or rebuilt.”
The festival contained a healthy mix of music, from the hip-hop stylings of Fat Tony to the harsher tones of White Lung. But the headliner and main draw was Kurt Vile and the Violators.
Vile, a former forklift operator at the Philadelphia Brewing Company who recently released his latest album “Wakin On A Summer Daze” to major critical acclaim, is a fast-rising star. He and his band the Violators rocked the last set and made the day truly worthwhile.
And despite Seamless' many ads against human interaction (at least when it comes to ordering food), they set up a booth to meet some of their users and give them discount cards for that next online order.
While many watched from the docks, the VIP section was on the old Peking, one of the last sailboats to work the shipping lanes.
If you don't know who Kurt Vile is do yourself a favour and find out before all your friends do...because they will.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.