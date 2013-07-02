7 Months After It Was Decimated By Sandy, NYC's South Street Seaport Hosted A Major Music Festival [PHOTOS]

Almost seven months to the day after Superstorm Sandy submerged South Street Seaport in lower Manhattan, The Village Voice held its free 4 Knots Festival at the port this weekend.



The music festival was a welcome sign in the area, which was hit hard by the storm. The piers and port were packed as thousands of people showed up for the festivities.

It’s been a slow road to recovery, festival organiser Stephen Dima told Business Insider.

“On the night of the storm, the Seaport was under nearly seven feet of water — none of us have ever seen that,” said Dima, who has been organising events at the seaport for a decade. “The infrastructure in the area was destroyed. Everything that was on the ground had to be removed, gutted and/or rebuilt.”

The festival contained a healthy mix of music, from the hip-hop stylings of Fat Tony to the harsher tones of White Lung. But the headliner and main draw was Kurt Vile and the Violators.

Vile, a former forklift operator at the Philadelphia Brewing Company who recently released his latest album “Wakin On A Summer Daze” to major critical acclaim, is a fast-rising star. He and his band the Violators rocked the last set and made the day truly worthwhile.

