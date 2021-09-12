A pair of parallel and identical 2023 around-the-world cruises are both nearly sold out – see what it would be like to sail on

On August 26, Viking announced its 2023 to 2024 World Cruises series, which includes two identical back-to-back world cruises aboard the Viking Sky and Neptune. A cruise in Sydney. Viking Source: Insider

Just two weeks after the unveiling, 98% of the suites aboard the two 465-stateroom ships are already fully booked, a Viking spokesperson told Insider in a statement. The Explorers’ Lounge. Viking

This isn’t the first time Viking has seen massive success with its world cruises. A cruise in Bora Bora. Viking

Viking considers its around-the-world sailings as some of its most in-demand itineraries, a spokesperson told Insider in a statement. A bar. Viking

And the cruise line’s previous 2021 and 2022 world cruises sold out in “record time” within a few weeks, according to a press release. The infinity pool. Viking Source: Viking

Now, its recently announced world cruise series is headed down that same track. The main pool with a covered roof. Viking

Let’s take a closer look at Viking’s plans for its two upcoming 138-day 2023 to 2024 world cruises. A restaurant. Viking

This is the first time the cruise line has unveiled two world cruises for one year. The lobby. Viking

The ships will being their global journeys on December 20 and 23 aboard the Viking Sky and Viking Neptune, respectively, and will sail with the same itineraries. The Wintergarden. Viking

Both cruises will start from Fort Lauderdale and will hit 28 countries and 57 ports in locations like Hawaii, Australia, Vietnam, Singapore, India, and Turkey. A cruise in London. Viking

Viking’s fleet of “ocean ships” are almost completely identical, and the Viking Neptune is set to join the company’s fleet late next year. The atrium. Viking

The Sky and Neptune can both accommodate 930 passengers inside their 465 staterooms … The main pool promenade. Viking

… which range from a 270-square-foot room to a 1,163-square-foot suite. A junior penthouse suite. Viking

Onboard amenities are crucial for occupying days out at sea, especially since guests will be sailing for almost 140 days. A stairwell. Viking

Luckily, the ships have two swimming holes: an infinity pool and a pool with a retractable roof. The main pool with an open roof. Viking

There’s also a spa with amenities like a “snow grotto” room … The Snow Grotto. Viking

… and designated lounges for cocktails and afternoon tea. The Explorers’ Lounge. Viking

Guests can then pick between eight restaurants for onboard meals. The Manfredi’s dining room. Viking

These establishments include the World Cafe, which has options like a sushi and seafood bar, and Manfredi’s, an Italian spot. The World Cafe. Viking