A pair of parallel and identical 2023 around-the-world cruises are both nearly sold out – see what it would be like to sail on

Brittany Chang
Viking cruise ship in the ocean in Bora Bora
A cruise in Bora Bora. Viking
  • Two weeks ago, Viking unveiled two back-to-back 2023 to 2024 world cruises aboard the Viking Sky and Neptune.
  • Now, 98% of the suites aboard both ships are booked out.
  • Viking has seen success with its world cruises.
On August 26, Viking announced its 2023 to 2024 World Cruises series, which includes two identical back-to-back world cruises aboard the Viking Sky and Neptune.
Viking cruise ship sailing through Sydney
A cruise in Sydney. Viking
Just two weeks after the unveiling, 98% of the suites aboard the two 465-stateroom ships are already fully booked, a Viking spokesperson told Insider in a statement.
A lounge with chairs and tables in front of a glass wall
The Explorers’ Lounge. Viking
This isn’t the first time Viking has seen massive success with its world cruises.
Viking cruise ship in the ocean in Bora Bora
A cruise in Bora Bora. Viking
Viking considers its around-the-world sailings as some of its most in-demand itineraries, a spokesperson told Insider in a statement.
Bar with seating surrounded by a glass wall
A bar. Viking
And the cruise line’s previous 2021 and 2022 world cruises sold out in “record time” within a few weeks, according to a press release.
An infinity pool overlooking the ocean
The infinity pool. Viking
Now, its recently announced world cruise series is headed down that same track.
Rectangular pool with lounge chairs on all four sides
The main pool with a covered roof. Viking
Let’s take a closer look at Viking’s plans for its two upcoming 138-day 2023 to 2024 world cruises.
Restaurant with tables next to glass wall
A restaurant. Viking
This is the first time the cruise line has unveiled two world cruises for one year.
Multi-floor lobby with chairs and stairs
The lobby. Viking
The ships will being their global journeys on December 20 and 23 aboard the Viking Sky and Viking Neptune, respectively, and will sail with the same itineraries.
A lounge with gold accents and communal seating
The Wintergarden. Viking
Both cruises will start from Fort Lauderdale and will hit 28 countries and 57 ports in locations like Hawaii, Australia, Vietnam, Singapore, India, and Turkey.
Viking cruise ship sailing through London
A cruise in London. Viking
Viking’s fleet of “ocean ships” are almost completely identical, and the Viking Neptune is set to join the company’s fleet late next year.
Atrium with stairwell and piano
The atrium. Viking
The Sky and Neptune can both accommodate 930 passengers inside their 465 staterooms …
Lounge chairs facing a glass wall with a view of the ocean
The main pool promenade. Viking
… which range from a 270-square-foot room to a 1,163-square-foot suite.
A bed next to a living room and balcony
A junior penthouse suite. Viking
Onboard amenities are crucial for occupying days out at sea, especially since guests will be sailing for almost 140 days.
Stairwell in front of a tapestry
A stairwell. Viking
Luckily, the ships have two swimming holes: an infinity pool and a pool with a retractable roof.
Rectangular pool with lounge chairs on all four sides
The main pool with an open roof. Viking
There’s also a spa with amenities like a “snow grotto” room …
A blue room full of snow and ice
The Snow Grotto. Viking
… and designated lounges for cocktails and afternoon tea.
A lounge with tables, couches, and a glass wall with a view of the ocean
The Explorers’ Lounge. Viking
Guests can then pick between eight restaurants for onboard meals.
Restaurant with brown leather seats and set tables
The Manfredi’s dining room. Viking
These establishments include the World Cafe, which has options like a sushi and seafood bar, and Manfredi’s, an Italian spot.
A buffet surrounded by walls of decor with food
The World Cafe. Viking
Interested in booking one of the few remaining suites? The 2023 to 2024 world cruises start at about $US55,000 ($AU74,769) per person.
A couch and chairs that face a coffee table in a communal area
The living room. Viking
