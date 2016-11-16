Stunning photos of Vietnam's street vendors from above

Sometimes in life, all you need is a change of scenery. Other times, a change of perspective is necessary as well.

Loes Heerink has managed to provide us with both in her photo series, “Vendors from Above.”

Heerink moved to Hanoi, Vietnam, from the Netherlands, and spent a year photographing the city’s street vendors from various bridges.

“This project started [with] my fascination for the women carrying their goods,” she wrote. “They have no clue how beautiful their bicycles are, no idea they create little pieces of art every day.”

She’s now raising funds through Kickstarter to publish a collection of these aerial images, titled “Vendors.”

Take a look at the preview, below.

