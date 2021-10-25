A ‘bomb cyclone’ hit California. Photos and videos show the mudslides, floods, and destruction left in its wake.

- A group of storms pelted California and the Pacific Northwest with heavy rains on Sunday.
- Photos show mudslides, flooding, and destruction were left in the storms’ wake.
- In California, nearly 117,000 customers across the state were without power as of Monday morning.
A series of fierce storms known as a “bomb cyclone” pounded California on Sunday, leaving mudslides, flooding, and destruction in its wake.
The Golden State saw record-shattering rainfall totals and flash flooding, leading to evacuations in some areas, according to the Washington Post.
Photos show the aftermath of landslides that wiped out sections of highway in Plumas County, California.
Though Oregon and Washington didn’t get as much rain as California did, the states felt the brunt of strong winds and power outages, according to the New York Times. The strong storms also brought storm surges to the area.
In California, nearly 117,000 customers across the state were without power as of Monday morning, according to PowerOutage.US.
The sudden burst of rain followed months of drought in California. Streets became flooded with rainwater, photos show.
Independent journalist Stierch posted a video to Twitter showing a fast-moving creek flooded with muddy water near Santa Rosa, California.
-Sarah Stierch (@Sarah_Stierch) October 24, 2021
California has already seen its fair share of environmental catastrophes this calendar year, ranging from raging wildfires to a murky oil spill.
Now the set of storms is approaching the East Coast, where meteorologists are forecasting more flash flooding and torrential downpours on Tuesday.