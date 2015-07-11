I went to the Women's World Cup parade and now I'm really excited about the future of women's soccer

Shane Ferro A group of fans gather before the ticker tape parade for the Women’s World Cup winners.

Friday morning, I attended the ticker tape parade in honour of the US Women’s National Team winning the Women’s World Cup last week.

It was awesome.

There’s nothing quite like the enthusiasm of tween girls — and this was a parade made up almost entirely of tween and teen girls.

I really recommend spending time with more teens. I went to the parade for work, but I came away from it really happy about life.

This girl in the picture below, Alex Thiessen, was my favourite person I encountered. She came to the parade from New Jersey with her family. “We’re pretty big soccer people,” she told me. “I’m really excited to be here today because a lot of my role models play on the team.”

“Who’s your role model?” I asked.

“Alex Morgan.”

Shane Ferro New Jersey-native Alex Thiessen describes why she loves women’s soccer.

There were lots of people from out of town, too. Michelle Bernardi and Denise Rogers brought their sons up from Philadelphia. (The boys, Xavier and Jimmy, play for the Philadelphia soccer club, and were really excited to be there as well.)

Shane Ferro Michelle Bernardi (left) and Denise Rogers (right) from Philadelphia attend the parade with their sons, Xavier Bernardi and and Jimmy Rogers

There were plenty of people from the city, as well. These girls are from Brooklyn:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

It wasn’t just women, either. There were plenty of men.

These boys, both 15 and from Manhattan, came downtown “to celebrate freedom” and their love of soccer.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Later, I heard the one on the left, Sam, yell out to no one in particular, “I am freedom incarnate!”

Oh yeah, there was a parade, as well. Not as many selfie sticks as I expected, but several of the US World Cup players turned their backs to the crowd in order to take selfies. Some of them may have needed selfie sticks.

Shane Ferro Women’s World Cup Parade

New York’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, rode in a float with player Abby Wambach and New York’s first lady Chirlane McCray:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And then it was over! I’m still smiling!

NOW WATCH: This animated map shows how religion spread across the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.