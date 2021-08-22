Photos and videos show the initial damage and flooding Henri brought as it makes landfall

A completely flooded marina parking lot in Connecticut The parking lot of a marina is flooded during high tide, on Sunday, August 22, 2021, in Branford, Conn., as Tropical Storm Henri affects the Atlantic coast. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer The tropical storm brought heavy rain and strong wind gusts, with experts warning of storm surges and the potential for flooding.

A fallen tree in Rhode Island, where Henri touched down A fallen tree blocks a street as Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in Newport, Rhode Island, on August 22, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder So far, Henri is packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles (97km) per hour, according to an update from the National Hurricane Center.

A fallen tree split in half in the backyard of a Rhode Island home A tree fallen on a house is seen as Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in South Kingstown, Rhode Island, on August 22, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Flooding on New York streets —NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) August 22, 2021 Early estimates predict at least $US1 ($AU1) billion in damages as the storm pushes from New York to Maine.

Beach water extends far out onto the shore in Connecticut A family views waves crashing on the beach during Tropical Storm Henri in New London, Connecticut, on August 22, 2021. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has declared a state of emergency ahead of Henri’s landfall.

High water heights in Connecticut High tide brought in minor flooding as Tropical Storm Henri approached in New London, Connecticut, on August 22, 2021 JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued hurricane and storm surge watches for the coastal areas between New Haven, Connecticut, and Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts. The watches are also in effect for portions of Long Island’s north and south shores, along with Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, and Block Island.

Strong waves crash against a seawall in Long Island Waves pound a seawall in Montauk, New York, on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, as Tropical Storm Henri affects the Atlantic coast. AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

Water gushes down a New York City outdoor stairwell —NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) August 22, 2021