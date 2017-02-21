PHOTOS: Victoria's worst aviation accident in 30 years

A charter flight with five people on board crashed into a major retail centre in Melbourne on Tuesday morning.

The pilot, Australian Max Quartermain, and four passengers, from the US, on the plane were killed in the crash.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews has called the event the worst civil aviation accident in the state in 30 years.

The Beechcraft aircraft bound for King Island in Bass Strait was taking off from Melbourne’s Essendon airport around 9am before the pilot issued a mayday call saying there was catastrophic engine failure.

It took 13 trucks and 90 firefighters to fight the blaze that erupted as a result of the crash.

Nearby roads and the airport were shut down in response.

See photos of the incident that Victoria Police assistant commissioner Stephen Leane has described as “catastrophic” here.

A view from the tarmac at Melbourne’s Essendon Airport after the plane crashed

Photo: Michael Dodge/ Getty Images.

The plane was carrying five people when it crashed near the DFO shopping centre at around 9am this morning

Photo: Michael Dodge/ Getty Images.

Witnesses say they saw the plane come in fast and low before a fireball rose into the sky

Photo: Michael Dodge/ Getty Images.

The plane involved is believed to be a Beechcraft B200 Super King Air, registration VH-OWN.

Photo: Michael Dodge/ Getty Images.

Here is the damage to the building after the plane crashed

Photo: Mal Fairclough/ AFP/ Getty Images.

DFO is visited by thousands of shoppers every day, but does not open until 10am.

Photo: Mal Fairclough/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Police found a wheel the plane on a highway near the crash site

Photo: Mal Fairclough/ AFP/ Getty Images.

