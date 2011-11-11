A Sneak Peek At The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Photo: AP Images

Right up there with the Super Bowl and The Oscars as one of the biggest nights in TV, it’s almost time for another huge annual event–the Victoria’s Secret fashion show.From the looks of it, this year’s show is heavy on neon colours, metallic materials, and of course, wings.



It also features performances by Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and Maroon 5, whose frontman, Adam Levine, is dating one of the angels.

This year’s extravaganza was taped yesterday in New York City, but lingerie lovers will have to wait until November 29th to catch the televised show.

Don’t want to wait? Here’s a sneak peek at the event.

