The Most Outrageous Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Ever

Ashley Lutz, Daniel Goodman
Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show just taped, and this year’s was one of the most elaborate ever.The show started with a circus theme, complete with acrobats, a sword-swallower and a man on stilts. Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Bruno Mars performed.

Despite the huge production, the focus was on the 40 gorgeous models who walked the runway.

Adriana Lima sizzled in red, while Alessandra Ambrosio looked amazing just months after giving birth.

Other favourites like Erin Heatherton, Doutzen Kroes and Karlie Kloss also walked.

The show airs on CBS December 4.

The big night, Victoria's Secret's Fashion Show for 2012.

At the Armory on Lexington between 26th St. and 24th St. a Nor'easter struck Manhattan earlier on the day of show time. But that didn't stop people from showing up.

Security was tight.

And you need to spread some pixie dust to get the Angels to come out.

Final preparations.

The beginning part of the show had a circus theme compete with acrobats and a sword swallower. Here's Erin Heatherton with light-up wings:

The show started with incredible acrobatics as part of the Circus theme for the first act.

They were spinning.

If you've ever been on a riser at a fashion show you know things are tight and can get tense. Everyone is jockeying for positition and occasionally people get in your way.

The models all had elaborate costumes.

And incredible looks.

There's Miranda Kerr, looking gorgeous as always.

Here's Jacquelyn Jablonski with a circus costume, complete with hat:

Sui He wore elaborate, ruffled sleeves with her lingerie.

A total of 40 models walked the show.

Justin Bieber sings an acoustic song between sets.

And Karlie Kloss as a Native American chief for Thanksgiving.

The show has a budget of more than $12 million.

This model rides a fake bike.

Stunning Doutzen Kroes models some feather wings and blows a kiss.

This model wore a hoodie in one of the more modest ensembles of the night.

This model has a pinwheel.

Behati Prinsloo is wearing a flower ensemble.

Miranda Kerr, one of the most famous Angels, wears a corset with a matching bra and panty set.

Bruno Mars performed at the show.

Constance Jablonski models some elaborate blue feather wings.

Izabel Goulart modelled a bejeweled bra and panty set with a headdress.

Doutzen Krous' costume here is supposed to look like a pink poodle.

It was Hilary Rhoda's first time walking the Victoria's Secret runway.

Justin Bieber performed at the show.

Ieva Laguna modelled the show's teen line, PINK, while Bieber performed.

Adriana Lima sizzled in a red ensemble on the runway.

The colours certainly work for the models.

At the end of the show, all the models stormed the runway...

The models are cast a year in advance.

There's Rihanna after an outfit change, performing in the closer.

Erin Heatherton might have just broke up with Leonardo Dicaprio, but she looks great.

Bruno Mars performed with an entire band.

The Victoria's Secret costumes have become more elaborate over the years.

Rihanna wore lingerie for part of the show.

Here's a water lily.

The models celebrated after months of training and preparation.

Erin Heatherton makes a heart.

There's Doutzen Kroes at the end of the show.

The models blew kisses at the TV.

You've seen the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show...

