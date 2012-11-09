The Most Outrageous Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Ever

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show just taped, and this year’s was one of the most elaborate ever.The show started with a circus theme, complete with acrobats, a sword-swallower and a man on stilts. Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Bruno Mars performed.
Despite the huge production, the focus was on the 40 gorgeous models who walked the runway.
Adriana Lima sizzled in red, while Alessandra Ambrosio looked amazing just months after giving birth.
Other favourites like Erin Heatherton, Doutzen Kroes and Karlie Kloss also walked.
The show airs on CBS December 4.
At the Armory on Lexington between 26th St. and 24th St. a Nor'easter struck Manhattan earlier on the day of show time. But that didn't stop people from showing up.
The beginning part of the show had a circus theme compete with acrobats and a sword swallower. Here's Erin Heatherton with light-up wings:
If you've ever been on a riser at a fashion show you know things are tight and can get tense. Everyone is jockeying for positition and occasionally people get in your way.
