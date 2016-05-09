PHOTOS: Victoria is getting hit by some wild weather

A severe weather warning has been issued for Victoria, which is bracing itself for a day of ugly weather today.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning earlier this morning saying that a low pressure trough moving across the state would see damaging winds, heavy rainfall and even some flash flooding in northeast Victoria.
Wind speeds are expected to reach 50-60km/h with peak gusts of 90-100km/h and 120km/h in areas above 1000m.
Another warning is expected to be issued at 5pm.
Earlier last week, Melbourne experienced a bad spell of weather after a cold front moved through the city, overturning boats and uprooting trees.
Here’s a look at the wild weather in Victoria:
https://instagram.com/p/BFKyC7zOgP5/?tagged=melbourneweather&hl=en
View this post on Instagram
☁☔This massive rainstorm just hit the city, Melbourne is getting ready for winter????☁☔????#melbourneweather #rainstorm #weatherreport #news #whatshappening #currentweather #instamood #whatsup #melbournecity #winteriscoming #loverain #cantgooutside #cityview #location #australia
https://instagram.com/p/BFKye4Gqgbe/?tagged=melbourneweather&hl=en
https://instagram.com/p/BFK2Kx2kkkb/?tagged=melbourneweather&hl=en
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.