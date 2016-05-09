PHOTOS: Victoria is getting hit by some wild weather

Photo: Chris Hopkins/Getty Images.

A severe weather warning has been issued for Victoria, which is bracing itself for a day of ugly weather today.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning earlier this morning saying that a low pressure trough moving across the state would see damaging winds, heavy rainfall and even some flash flooding in northeast Victoria.

Wind speeds are expected to reach 50-60km/h with peak gusts of 90-100km/h and 120km/h in areas above 1000m.

Another warning is expected to be issued at 5pm.

Earlier last week, Melbourne experienced a bad spell of weather after a cold front moved through the city, overturning boats and uprooting trees.

Here’s a look at the wild weather in Victoria:

