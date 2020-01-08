50 of the most stunning photos of cities around the world

- Agora, a free photography app, revealed the top 50 finalists of its #Urban2020 photography contest, which celebrates the best urban photos.
- #Urban2020 had more than 21,322 submissions from photographers around the world.
- The images show each photographers’ vision of what an urban landscape is. Everything from skylines to metro systems to aerial views of a city were among the finalists.
- To decide who will be the #Urban2019 hero, voting is open until January 9, 2020.
A photographer captured this geometric staircase in an apartment building in Rome.
“Pink beauty” shows another staircase, this one in Munich, Germany. The photographer told Agora that he had to go up and down the stairs many times to capture its different angles.
Many photographers captured the sun over cityscapes. For “A lonely morning in London,” the photographer took a picture of the sun rising behind the Tower Bridge.
For the photo “Urban sunset,” the photographer visited a popular spot in Munich, Germany, that has stunning views of the sunset.
“Sunrise in the city” is another nominee taken at a train station in Germany. The photographer took this shot as he was observing the people around him waiting for the train.
Scenes of the hustle and bustle of urban spaces are in a few of the nominated photos. This photographer purposely blurred the subjects in the photo “Urban” to demonstrate the fast-paced environment.
This photographer finalist told Agora that when he took this photo, his intentions were to show the bustling energy of London turning from day to night.
“Tokyo Vibes” shows the very busy streets of Tokyo on a rainy day. “The blue colour, the neon, the tones, and rain make it a real urban shot,” the photographer told Agora.
“Mind The Gap” was taken late at night on the London tube. “It’s a stark difference to the hustle and bustle of the day,” the photographer told Agora.
“Untitled” showcases Saigon’s chaotic evening rush hour.
Some photos gave an unconventional look at city life. “Abandoned skating” was taken by a young photographer in an abandoned chemical factory, where shattered glass littered the ground.
This aerial view captures a park in the heart of a city. The photo, titled “SYMMETRICAL URBAN,” also shows the symmetry of the landscape.
This aerial view shot, “Ship city,” was taken in the photographer’s hometown of Dhaka in Bangladesh. He told Agora that the vessels in the photo “are used to transport bricks, sand, and other goods.”
A Brussels-based photographer told Agora that he captured this photo in Gold Coast, Australia, and said “urban isn’t just about cities and skylines, it’s also about the integration of urban and nature.”
This picture, titled “Night court press,” shows the simplicity of a sports game amidst the bustling city of Hong Kong.
“Churrería de guardia” captured a traditional churros stand on a dark winter night in an unknown location.
Several photos of colourful buildings were submitted to the contest. This photographer took the photo “Untitled” while sailing on the Nile River in Egypt.
The photographer behind “Urban Living” told Agora that this building in Bratislava, Slovakia, reminded her of a Tetris game.
According to Agora, this photographer waited until it was dark to photograph these residential buildings in Odaiba, Tokyo, so he could capture the “genius of the architecture.”
This image features a colourful building in the historic capital city of Georgia, Tbilisi.
“The Block” is a photo of the iconic architecture in Bilbao, Spain. According to Agora, the photographer calls his photo “a block of houses in which human activity is manifested in the image.”
Photos of skylines and individual buildings, such as “Hotel W,” was one of the main themes among the nominees. This photo is inspired by the iconic hotel in La Barceloneta, Spain.
For the image “Gotham City,” the photographer used a drone on a cloudy day to capture an eerie image of a skyscraper in Chicago.
The finalist “Look up!” was taken in Stockholm while the photographer was covering Greta Thunberg’s march “Fridays for Future.” He told Agora he “wanted to transmit the moody feeling of the modern world we live in.”
The image “International Children’s Library” was taken in Ueno City, Tokyo. The photographer said it was challenging to take the picture because of all the mirrors on the building.
“Myriad” shows how futuristic and complex Brisbane in Australia looks. According to Agora, the photographer used a drone to capture this image above an intertwining highway with the city skyline in the background.
This photographer captured the nominated image “Nightscape in Rome” by taking two separate photos at different times in the same location.
“Sinking in the fog” is a foggy view of Moscow, Russia.
This image, titled “City of gold,” shows Dubai’s skyline and is one of the only panoramic shots in the contest.
The photographer behind the award-nominated photo “Stockholm” wanted to show the contrast of the snow surrounding a bright, twinkling city, according to Agora.
“Organised Chaos” is an aerial image of the busy streets of Hong Kong.
“Transamerica Vertigo” is a photo of San Francisco’s skyline.
“Cybertron City” is a photograph of Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road. “I wanted to convey this in my image: the electric feel and futuristic aesthetic of the city,” the photographer told Agora.
This photo, titled “Two opposed worlds,” shows a beautiful sky hovering over buildings that are sitting on the water.
“Trapped” is a snapshot of Hong Kong. The photographer told Agora the goal was to make the viewer feel like they were trapped in the city.
“Vessel” is a photo of New York City’s Vessel landmark that opened in early 2019.
Another photo of the Vessel in NYC, “Urban” shows a serene sky surrounded by the new urban structure.
Some other photos in the contest were of miscellaneous scenes. “Saigon Vietnam” captures two women working on the Saigon’s new metro line.
The photographer of the photo “Social life” reflects the reality of how people are currently living in a modern, urban environment. The photo was taken at the Tate Modern in London.
Some submissions were black and white images such as “Eyeshape.” These photos showed the photographer’s own take on an urban image.
Nominee “Radioactive” was taken in Charleroi, Belgium. The photographer described this area to Agora as “one of the most famous spots in Belgium for urban exploration.”
Another black-and-white photo in the contest is finalist “Gótico profundo.” It was taken in the streets of Barcelona, Spain, and the photographer said he spent an hour in the same place to capture the light in this photo.
“Those eyes” was taken in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia. In the photo, what looks like a man’s eyes are actually little stones that were in the water when the photographer captured the photo, according to Agora.
According to the photographer, this picture (titled “Standing Strong”) shows “an urban setting that depicts the struggle and strength of both nature and man, and how this can lead to growth and success.”
Another common theme in the urban contest were photos of different cities’ transit systems. “Chicago’s Metro Transport” is a photo of the photographer’s son riding the CTA metro train in Chicago.
Finalist “Stockholm, Sweden” is of one of Stockholm’s beautifully designed metro stations
“Underground'” is another nominated photo of Stockholm’s subway, also known as “the world’s longest art gallery.”
According to Agora, it took the photographer over three hours to capture “Tram Lines” in Budapest and frame the tram within the bridge.
Two of the finalists had photos of people posing in an urban setting. “Untitled” (below) was taken in Madrid, Spain.
The other photo with a person in it is “Urban style,” which was taken in Lleida in Spain. The photographer told Agora that the model in the photo was actually freezing since it was so cold outside.
