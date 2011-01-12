Photos Of A Spectacular Underwater Museum In Mexico

Kamelia Angelova
Underwater Sculptures

Photo: Courtesy of Jason deCaires Taylor

There is a spectacular underwater museum in Cancun, Mexico called MUSA, or Museo Subacuático de Arte.

It has more than 400 permanent sculptures installed underwater as part of an artwork project – “The Silent Evolution” – by artist Jason deCaires Taylor.

His sculpture installations can be seen in the West Indies as well.

La Evolución Silenciosa (The Silent Evolution)
400 life-size figures. Depth 9m Cancun / Isla Mujeres, Mexico.

Courtesy of Jason deCaires Taylor

La Evolución Silenciosa (The Silent Evolution)
400 life-size figures. Depth 9m Cancun / Isla Mujeres, Mexico.

Courtesy of Jason deCaires Taylor

La Evolución Silenciosa (The Silent Evolution)
400 life-size figures. Depth 9m Cancun / Isla Mujeres, Mexico.

Courtesy of Jason deCaires Taylor

La Evolución Silenciosa (The Silent Evolution)
400 life-size figures. Depth 9m Cancun / Isla Mujeres, Mexico.

Courtesy of Jason deCaires Taylor

La Evolución Silenciosa (The Silent Evolution)
400 life-size figures. Depth 9m Cancun / Isla Mujeres, Mexico.

Courtesy of Jason deCaires Taylor

Vicissitudes
26 life-size figures. Depth 5m. Grenada, West Indies.

Courtesy of Jason deCaires Taylor

Vicissitudes
26 life-size figures. Depth 5m. Grenada, West Indies.

Courtesy of Jason deCaires Taylor

Vicissitudes
26 life-size figures. Depth 5m. Grenada, West Indies.

Courtesy of Jason deCaires Taylor

La Jardinera del la Esperanza (The Garden of Hope)
Depth 4m, Punta Nizuc, Mexico.

Courtesy of Jason deCaires Taylor

The Lost Correspondent
Depth 8m. Grenada, West Indies.

Courtesy of Jason deCaires Taylor

Hombre en Llamas (Man on Fire)
Depth 9m, Cancun / Isla Mujeres, Mexico.

Courtesy of Jason deCaires Taylor

El Coleccionista de Sueños (Dream Collector)
Depth 9m, Cancun / Isla Mujeres, Mexico.

Courtesy of Jason deCaires Taylor

Want to see more amazing art photos...

Check Out Photos Of Breathtaking Street Art That No One Can Buy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

art features home-us