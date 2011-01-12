Photos Of A Spectacular Underwater Museum In Mexico

Photo: Courtesy of Jason deCaires Taylor
There is a spectacular underwater museum in Cancun, Mexico called MUSA, or Museo Subacuático de Arte.
It has more than 400 permanent sculptures installed underwater as part of an artwork project – “The Silent Evolution” – by artist Jason deCaires Taylor.
His sculpture installations can be seen in the West Indies as well.
La Evolución Silenciosa (The Silent Evolution)
400 life-size figures. Depth 9m Cancun / Isla Mujeres, Mexico.
Courtesy of Jason deCaires Taylor
La Evolución Silenciosa (The Silent Evolution)
400 life-size figures. Depth 9m Cancun / Isla Mujeres, Mexico.
Courtesy of Jason deCaires Taylor
La Evolución Silenciosa (The Silent Evolution)
400 life-size figures. Depth 9m Cancun / Isla Mujeres, Mexico.
Courtesy of Jason deCaires Taylor
La Evolución Silenciosa (The Silent Evolution)
400 life-size figures. Depth 9m Cancun / Isla Mujeres, Mexico.
Courtesy of Jason deCaires Taylor
La Evolución Silenciosa (The Silent Evolution)
400 life-size figures. Depth 9m Cancun / Isla Mujeres, Mexico.
Courtesy of Jason deCaires Taylor
Vicissitudes
26 life-size figures. Depth 5m. Grenada, West Indies.
Courtesy of Jason deCaires Taylor
Vicissitudes
26 life-size figures. Depth 5m. Grenada, West Indies.
Courtesy of Jason deCaires Taylor
Vicissitudes
26 life-size figures. Depth 5m. Grenada, West Indies.
Courtesy of Jason deCaires Taylor
La Jardinera del la Esperanza (The Garden of Hope)
Depth 4m, Punta Nizuc, Mexico.
Courtesy of Jason deCaires Taylor
Hombre en Llamas (Man on Fire)
Depth 9m, Cancun / Isla Mujeres, Mexico.
Courtesy of Jason deCaires Taylor
El Coleccionista de Sueños (Dream Collector)
Depth 9m, Cancun / Isla Mujeres, Mexico.
Courtesy of Jason deCaires Taylor
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.