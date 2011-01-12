Photos Of A Spectacular Underwater Museum In Mexico

Photo: Courtesy of Jason deCaires Taylor

There is a spectacular underwater museum in Cancun, Mexico called MUSA, or Museo Subacuático de Arte.



It has more than 400 permanent sculptures installed underwater as part of an artwork project – “The Silent Evolution” – by artist Jason deCaires Taylor.

His sculpture installations can be seen in the West Indies as well.

