Inside The Dangerous Underground World Of Bounty Hunters And Bail Bondsmen

© Clara Vannucci Bounty hunters look in a fugitive defendant’s house.

Several years ago, Italian photographer Clara Vannucci was hanging out in a bar in TriBeCa, New York when she met a burly, Greek man name Bobby Zouvelos. The two struck up a conversation and Vannucci, who had recently photographed inside the notorious Riker’s Island jail, explained to Zouvelos what she had seen. Zouvelos mentioned that he and his brother George worked at jails too; he was a bail bondsman.

Intrigued by the concept — Italy doesn’t have bail bondsmen — Vannucci asked the man to introduce her to his world, a rarely discussed underworld of bail bondsmen, defendants, and bounty hunters.

After following George and Bobby Zouvelos for the better part of two years, Vannucci collected the work into a recently released book, titled “Bail Bond.” Vannucci shares some of her work with Business Insider here, but you can check out the rest at her website or in the book.

