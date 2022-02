12 photos show Ukrainian families fleeing the Russian invasion amid warnings of a mass refugee crisis

People wait for trains at a train station as they attempt to evacuate the city on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels. Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

Putin announced a “special military action” against Ukraine in the early hours on February 24.

Less than 24 hours later, photos show Ukrainians fleeing as the war escalates.

Photos show traffic jams, couples embracing, and a mother trying to distract her child.

Ukrainian citizens fled their homes after the first day of a full-scale invasion.

Train stations were packed with people on the move and roads filled with cars of people leaving the country, with their loved ones and prized possessions in tow.

Before the invasion took place, there were warnings of a mass refugee crisis.

“It is frightening to imagine what scale the refugee crisis could reach in the event of escalating hostilities in Ukraine. It will be a continent-wide humanitarian disaster,” Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s secretary-general, said in a statement before Putin invaded.

On Thursday, Callamard said that the Russian invasion has made the group’s “worst fears” come true in a new statement.

“After weeks of escalation, a Russian invasion that is likely to lead to the most horrific consequences for human lives and human rights has begun,” Callamard said.

Holding loved ones close Photo shows a woman and her baby fleeing Kyiv in a bus as Russia invades Ukraine. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti A woman stares out the window of a packed bus as she leaves the capital of Ukraine clutching her baby. Huge traffic jams as people try to flee Ukraine People are seen stuck in a huge traffic jam as they try to leave Kyiv in the direction of the western parts of the country on February 24, 2022. GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images This image shows a huge traffic jam out of Kyiv on February 24, even as f uel and gas prices sky rocket as a result of the war. Insider’s Marianne Guenot has the full story. Nikita Gunkewitsch, resident of Kyiv, who is fled by car told Insider: “We heard siren sounds in the morning here in Kiev. Right away we packed and I left the city with my girlfriend. Took a while since the traffic jams were something I haven’t seen before,” Gunkewitsch said. He also posted a video to Twitter showing tanks driving alongside cars on the roads. “I could hear some bombings and smoke in the distance. I saw fighter jets flying super close to buildings and on the streets are tanks and military vehicles all the time” He continued: “All in all we are positive. We are listing to reggae music and driving to the border. We will be alright.” Ukraine has closed its airspace to commercial flights Man walks past luggage carts at Kyiv Airport after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine. REUTERS/Umit Bektas Ukraine announced it was closing its airspace to commercial flights from 2:45 a.m. local time Thursday, Reuters reported The European Union Aviation Safety Agency called Ukraine “an active conflict zone” and warned that any commercial flights within 100 nautical miles of the Russian and Belarus borders could also pose safety risks. People embrace amid the chaos of war A couple embraced each other at a metro station in Kyiv early on February 24, 2022, the day that Putin announced a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images The country is facing a full-scale military invasion from Russian forces as the day goes on. Western forces have said that Russia will incur sanctions due to this invasion, but they may not be enough to see Putin stand down, Insider’s Kate Duffy reports. Families take shelter in station subways to escape Russian bombing A family takes shelter in a metro station in Kyiv on the morning of February 24, 2022. Air raid sirens rang out in cities across Ukraine that were hit with explosions and Russian missiles, according to Ukrainian authorities. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said last month that his city would use its subway system as a bomb shelter if Russia launches an invasion. Waiting to leave, with a suitcase and a phone People wait at Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi railway station in Kyiv after the invasion of Ukraine builds. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images Photographer Alan Chin told Insider that the last bus leaving Kyiv was full and that the station is now closed. As Russian forces attacked overnight, residents flocked to the train station for protection. “An announcer urged calm,” Chin said. “There were no trains heading east; according to what was posted on the board, trains to the west were still running.” People grab their most precious belongings as they flee A woman carries her cat to the Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi railway station on the morning of February 24, 2022. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday urged his fellow citizens to stay calm as Russia launched attacks on the country. “Stay calm, stay at home, the army is doing its work,” he said during an address to the country early Thursday. “Don’t panic. We are strong. We are ready for everything. We will defeat everyone. Because we are Ukraine,” he added. Many Ukrainians are fleeing to Poland A family is seen departing on a train from Odessa via Lviv, just hours after Putin announced his invasion. Omar Marques/Getty Images Many Ukrainians are fleeing to neighboring countries including Poland and Moldova. People arrive in Poland after fleeing Ukraine A woman weeps after crossing the border and fleeing the violence in Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, on February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston The woman pictured, named only as Pixie, told Reuters that she was a US citizen, crossing the border and fleeing the violence in Ukraine. Protecting young ones A mother entertains her child with rock paper scissors as they wait at a station in Kyiv on February 24. Around the country, attacks are taking place at the hands of the Russian military. Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images While fear is the primary emotion seen in stations in Kyiv, some are working hard to defend their loved ones from the reality of Russia’s invasion. Ukrainians fear for their homeland A Ukrainian woman on holiday in Norway cries at a protest in front of the Russian embassy in Oslo, on 24 February 2022. HEIKO JUNGE/NTB/AFP via Getty Images Norway, being a neighbor of Russia, is one of the Nordic countries increasing their military readiness. Insider’s Christopher Woody has the full story. Anti-war protesters take to the streets in many cities worldwide Woman protests outside the Russian embassy in Madrid. Carlos Lujan/Europa Press via Getty Images The impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is reaching people worldwide. Videos of protesting Russians taking to the streets in multiple cities, including in St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk, emerged less than a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a war on Ukraine early Thursday.