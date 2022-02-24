12 photos show Ukrainian families fleeing the Russian invasion amid warnings of a mass refugee crisis

Putin announced a “special military action” against Ukraine in the early hours on February 24.
Less than 24 hours later, photos show Ukrainians fleeing as the war escalates.
Photos show traffic jams, couples embracing, and a mother trying to distract her child.
Ukrainian citizens fled their homes after the first day of a full-scale invasion.
Train stations were packed with people on the move and roads filled with cars of people leaving the country, with their loved ones and prized possessions in tow.
Before the invasion took place, there were warnings of a mass refugee crisis.
“It is frightening to imagine what scale the refugee crisis could reach in the event of escalating hostilities in Ukraine. It will be a continent-wide humanitarian disaster,” Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s secretary-general, said in a statement before Putin invaded.
On Thursday, Callamard said that the Russian invasion has made the group’s “worst fears” come true in a new statement.
“After weeks of escalation, a Russian invasion that is likely to lead to the most horrific consequences for human lives and human rights has begun,” Callamard said.
Holding loved ones close
A woman stares out the window of a packed bus as she leaves the capital of Ukraine clutching her baby.
Nikita Gunkewitsch, resident of Kyiv, who is fled by car told Insider: “We heard siren sounds in the morning here in Kiev. Right away we packed and I left the city with my girlfriend. Took a while since the traffic jams were something I haven’t seen before,” Gunkewitsch said.
“I could hear some bombings and smoke in the distance. I saw fighter jets flying super close to buildings and on the streets are tanks and military vehicles all the time”
He continued: “All in all we are positive. We are listing to reggae music and driving to the border. We will be alright.”
Ukraine has closed its airspace to commercial flights
Ukraine announced it was closing its airspace to commercial flights from 2:45 a.m. local time Thursday, Reuters reported.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency called Ukraine “an active conflict zone” and warned that any commercial flights within 100 nautical miles of the Russian and Belarus borders could also pose safety risks.
People embrace amid the chaos of war
The country is facing a full-scale military invasion from Russian forces as the day goes on.
Western forces have said that Russia will incur sanctions due to this invasion, but they may not be enough to see Putin stand down, Insider’s Kate Duffy reports.
Families take shelter in station subways to escape Russian bombing
Photographer Alan Chin told Insider that the last bus leaving Kyiv was full and that the station is now closed. As Russian forces attacked overnight, residents flocked to the train station for protection.
“An announcer urged calm,” Chin said. “There were no trains heading east; according to what was posted on the board, trains to the west were still running.”
People grab their most precious belongings as they flee
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday urged his fellow citizens to stay calm as Russia launched attacks on the country.
“Stay calm, stay at home, the army is doing its work,” he said during an address to the country early Thursday.
“Don’t panic. We are strong. We are ready for everything. We will defeat everyone. Because we are Ukraine,” he added.
Many Ukrainians are fleeing to Poland
Many Ukrainians are fleeing to neighboring countries including Poland and Moldova.
People arrive in Poland after fleeing Ukraine
The woman pictured, named only as Pixie, told Reuters that she was a US citizen, crossing the border and fleeing the violence in Ukraine.
Protecting young ones
While fear is the primary emotion seen in stations in Kyiv, some are working hard to defend their loved ones from the reality of Russia’s invasion.