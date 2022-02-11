A photographer documented the lives of soldiers on the Ukrainian front lines. Her photos show makeshift gyms surrounded by rubble and children’s drawings on the walls.

- Photographer Gaelle Girbes went inside the Ukrainian frontlines to photograph the lives of soldiers.
- Ukraine has been engaged in an eight-year-long conflict with pro-Russian separatists in the Donbas region.
- Experts say the conflict could turn into a full-blown war.
The conflict in Donbas has left 13,000 people dead, including combatants in the trenches.
An estimated 75,000 soldiers are currently living in the trenches, which are located in what the BBC termed the “winter white wasteland” of Donbas region in southeastern Ukraine.
The region has strong cultural ties to Russia, as many Ukrainians living there are of Russian descent. But animosity between the two groups continues to grow.
“They are no longer our brothers,” a Ukrainian soldier who lost his son to the conflict two years ago told Foreign Policy.
The mounting threat at the border has led to fears of a possible Russian invasion.
“I’ve been working [in Ukraine] for five years,” said Girbes. “What troubles me most is the number of young men fighting since they were [young],” she added.
One of Girbes’ photos (above) shows a 39-year-old Ukrainian soldier cooking borscht inside a bunker on February 8.
But even as combatants in the region try to instill a sense of normalcy into their everyday lives, they face “enormous military odds” in their battle against Russia.
Russia’s military far outnumbers Ukraine’s armed forces, with 900,000 and 209,000 personnel respectively, per Al Jazeera.
Despite efforts to increase the size of the Ukrainian active military by mobilizing 100,000 civilians, the number of Russian reservists still dwarfs every European nation, including Ukraine, with two million personnel, per AFP.
Deaths from the snipers’ bullets and bombardment of shells occur frequently, per the Los Angeles Times. Soldiers dig trenches by hand and line them with corrugated steel sheets.
“Pisky is a ghost town, inhabited by soldiers who stay there for very long rotations, and they end up being part of the [trenches’] walls,” Girbes said.
“These come from different schools, as a thank you,” a Ukrainian soldier told the BBC about the artwork. “It helps to boost our morale.”
“[The situation there] is very strange yet very human,” Girbes said. “There is love, friendship, and a family, and at the same time a very dark and hard life.”
“We have had a lot of training,” a 25-year-old Ukrainian soldier told the BBC. “I understand that it won’t be like a training exercise, it will be hard for everyone. But our morale is high and we are standing our ground,” she added.
As the rebellion within Donbas reaches a stalemate, Russia has begun joint military exercises with Belarus. Russia’s recent deployment to Belarus is the largest since the Cold War, according to NATO.
